How Tall Is Denji From Chainsaw Man? Answered

With the incredible success of the Chainsaw Man manga and anime, people want to know as much as they can about Denji. So, how tall is Denji from Chainsaw Man?

How Tall Is Denji From Chainsaw Man?

Figuring out how tall Denj is actually much harder than you might think, as everyone on the internet seems to have a differing opinion. The reason for this confusion is that Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is too busy telling awesome stories to worry too much about minor character details. Still, if you really want to know how tall Denji is, the internet has been hard at work trying to come up with some answers.

One of the likely causes of confusion around his height is that Denji has been growing older since we first met him at the start of his story. Denji is now a full two years older than he was when we first met him, going from about 16 years old to 18 years old. On top of that, these are the years when many folks out there will experience a burst in growth. If we add in the fact that young Denji was struggling to find food and eat well, and part of the entire reason he has dedicated himself to kicking Devil butt is to keep the good food flowing, then it’s likely he has experienced a good amount of growth over those two years.

This potentially explains away a big disparity between height claims for Denji from Chainsaw Man on various sites, as some have him down as being five foot eight inches tall, or 173 centimeters, while others have him down as being six feet tall, or 183 centimeters.

Then you also need to take into account that he is likely a little taller when he is in Devil form, as this big old chainsaw head of his has larger proportions than his standard skull.

So, let’s call him six feet tall at the age of 18, as that seems to make the most sense. Frankly, it doesn’t really matter what height Denji is; as the old saying goes, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog,” and Denji has proven himself to be a creature of singular vision when it comes to fighting through the worst circumstances to somehow get the job done against other super-powered Devils.

And that’s how tall Denji from Chainsaw Man is.

