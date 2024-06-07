How Tall Is Pickle In Baki? Answered

Pickle is one of the intimidating villains in Baki, not only because of his general appearance but also his lack of intelligence. Let’s find out how old this prehistoric punk is, as well as how massive this mountain of muscle is.

Baki – How Tall is Pickle?

Image by Keisuke Itagaki/Netflix

Baki is full of muscle-bound hotheads, but none match up in size or age to the afformentend Pickle. Standing at nearly 8 feet tall, he towers over the competition in more ways than one. Hailing from the Prehistoric era, he’s meant to survive the harshest of conditions and is always ready to rumble.

Pickle is easily the largest villian in Baki, towering over giants like Jack Hanma — even though he’s quite massive himself, coming in at 7 foot tall. Sometime, Jack is listed as taller or shorter, so let’s just meet in the middle, shall we? He’s also just plain raw and barbaric, mainly due to his inability to adapt to the new world. Just how old is this guy, anyway?

How Old Is Pickle in Baki

You’d be mistaken if you thought that Pickle was just another young gun in the running. Truth is, he’s almost 200 million years old. He would found sealed away in a rock formation, thus giving him the nickname Pickle. He’s just a massive man with a cavemans mentallity, making him far more dangerous than he even looks.

Evnen more terrifying, Pickle comes in weighing over 400 pounds. It doesn’t look like there’s an ounce of fat on this beast, so he’s bound to be able to tackle anything that comes his way.

He’s had to fight his way to survive in the prehistoric era, how is anyone nowadays going to deal with him? Well, start by watching the Baki anime that is available to stream on Netflix and see if this is the perfect show for you.

Baki Hanma is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

