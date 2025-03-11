How To Access the Deep Woods in Fields of Mistria

To get to the Deep Woods, you'll need to break the Fire Seal and learn a new spell.

Since Fields of Mistria entered Early Access on Steam, the Deep Woods area has been marked on the town map. However, the location was inaccessible until the game’s March 2025 update. Here’s how to access the Deep Woods and where to find Caldarus in Fields of Mistria.

How To Unlock the Deep Woods in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Deep Woods area is unlocked when you break the Fire Seal and use the new Dragon’s Breath spell to break the vines concealing the location in Fields of Mistria. To do this, you’ll first need to place four items on the Priestess’ Fire Seal altar at Floor 60 in the mines: a Faceted Rock Gem, a Rockroot, an Emerald, and a Sealing Scroll. The first three items can be found between floors 50 and 59, but you’ll need to team up with Juniper and Balor to get the scroll.

In order for Balor to procure the Sealing Scroll, you’ll need to leave the following items in the bin by his wagon:

x10 Silver Ingots

x10 Rubies

x10 Sapphires

x10 Emeralds

Once you’ve met the requirements, talk to Balor again, and he’ll let you know that the item will arrive the next day. From there, you can complete the offering.

Breaking magic seals typically ends in receiving a few parting words from the mysterious mines Priestess to close out the task and unlock an all-new biome within the mines. This time around, the objective doesn’t go as planned, and the Priestess begs you to leave the area before the Sealing Scroll actually seals you inside. With your health depleted, Caldarus will appear when you call out for help, assuming his human form and retreating to his temple in the Deep Woods to recover his strength.

The dragon then asks you to find him there, leaving you with a new spell: Dragon’s Breath. This offensive spell can be used to burn through the vines obscuring the entrance to the Deep Woods in Fields of Mistria. You can use it to uncover other previously inaccessible areas on the map, too. Simply equip Dragon’s Breath from the pause menu, then, while standing in front of the area’s entrance, activate the spell. This will permanently unlock the Deep Woods and other areas.

How To Find Caldarus

Screenshot by The Escapist

After breaking the Fire Seal, you can find Caldarus inside his temple in the Deep Woods. This location is to the north of the Eastern Road on your map, and you’ll need to use the Dragon’s Breath spell to access the area. You can see Caldarus’ exact location marked on your map like other NPCs. You’ll find him in the northeast corner of the area.

To get there, you’ll have to head right inside the entrance and use your axe to chop down the stump in your way. Once you make it through, head north until you reach the temple. Caldarus is waiting inside.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

After the Deep Woods area is unlocked in Fields of Mistria, you can use the Dragon Statue on your farm to fast travel to the Deep Woods area and visit Caldarus at any time. It costs just 10 Essence to teleport, so it’s definitely worth the time you’ll save as opposed to making the trip on foot or horseback.

And don’t worry; you can still interact with Caldarus via his statue. In spirit, at least.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.0 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

