How To Anoint in Path of Exile 2 (PoE 2)

Like many action RPGs, Path of Exile 2 includes a variety of options for boosting your power. Some options are easy to find and implement, while others are not as clear and more difficult to understand. Here’s how to anoint in Path of Exile 2.

How To Get Distilled Emotions in Path of Exile 2

You won’t unlock the ability to anoint your amulets and Waystones until later in the game. This is because you need Distilled Emotions to do so, and you get them from Delirium Maps. If you played the first game, you’ll notice that Distilled Emotions are like Blight Oils. There are ten types of Distilled Emotions: Despair, Disgust, Envy, Fear, Greed, Guilt, Ire, Isolation, Paranoia, and Suffering.

The standard way to get Distilled Emotions is through Delirium Maps, which give you a random assortment of them once you complete the map. However, you can also get Distilled Emotions through currency exchange and the trade market.

If you want to upgrade Distilled Emotions, you can use the Reforging Bench. It takes three of one type to get an upgraded Distilled Emotion of that same type, but this gives you control over which emotions you get from it.

Finally, if you want a challenge, Simulacrum waves have a chance to drop Distilled Emotions. It’s just not as efficient for farming them as Delirium Maps are, and the difficulty is higher, meaning you need a strong build for it.

How To Anoint Items in Path of Exile 2

You can anoint Waystones and amulets, but since the game is still in Early Access, it’s possible that more anointing options will become available in the future. For an amulet, select a Distilled Emotion to open the Instilling window. It doesn’t matter which emotion you pick here. Place the amulet in the center box, then a Distilled Emotion in each of the three boxes at the bottom. The emotions required for the anointing ability you want can be found in the Passive Skill Tree when you hover over a Notable Passive Skill and hit alt on a keyboard or R3 on a controller.

The skills that you want to anoint will change with your build, but this also isn’t a permanent effect. You can change the passive anointed on an amulet by repeating the process. The new skill you anoint will override the previous one, letting you adjust it to your current build as needed.

You can do the same process for Waystones for effects that make them more difficult. However, you can also get better loot from them by doing so. For both Waystones and Amulets, you can’t anoint them if they’re corrupted.

With this, you’re ready to upgrade your amulets through anointing to boost your current build or give yourself a challenge by anointing a Waystone and testing your might in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

