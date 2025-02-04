How to Answer All Starting Questions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a very dialogue-heavy game, and there are plenty of interesting choices to be made as you speak with different NPCs. If you’re wondering how best to answer Hans’ questions at the start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, we’ve got you covered.

All Starting Questions and Answers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

After engaging in a bit of combat with Hans in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the crew will sit together and start chatting. This is your chance to fill in Henry’s backstory based on how you played the first game, or chart a completely new course for yourself if this is your first time jumping into the story. You can also just let the game decide for you by picking a third option.

There are also some questions and answers that determine Henry’s starting stats, and I’ll indicate them as well.

Whatever you choose, here are all of the backstory questions and answers:

Question Answer “Since that last time in Rattay.” “I won in Rattay too.”

“I lost in Rattay.”

“How did it actually end up?” (Let the game pick for you) “Only her fellah was there!” “I had to drag you out.” (Strength)

“I dragged you apart.” (Agility)

“You could have carried on with us till morning.” (Vitality)

“I cleared things up with the husband,” (Speech) “Like, is she any good, get me?” “She’s my sweetheart.”

“Nothing happened with Theresa.”

“Brave, and that’ll have to do you.” “Hey! Don’t make trouble!” “Mutt caught a scent.” (Houndmaster)

“I was with you the whole time.” (Stealth)

“I was looking for some shelter.” (Survival)

“I needed a bit of peace and quiet.” (Scholarship) “It ain’t nothing easy to learn.” “The sword is a wonderful weapon.” (Sword)

“I prefer maces.” (Heavy Weapons)

“I can manage even without a weapon.” (Unarmed)

“I prefer shooting.” (Marksmanship)

Best Answers to Choose

The only important questions here are the ones that determine your starting stats and perk points. In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, I’ve found that prioritizing Speech is incredibly important for quest progression and getting things done quickly, so here’s how I would answer them:

“I cleared things up with the husband.”

“I was with you the whole time.” or “I was looking for some shelter.” or “I needed a bit of peace and quiet.”

“The sword is a wonderful weapon.”

For the second question, the only dud category here in my opinion is Houndmaster. Throughout my experience with the game, while it can be useful being handy with animals and getting Mutt to fight alongside you, it’s just not quite as important as the other three categories. Stealth can help with lockpicking and moving around undetected, Survival lets you be in the wild for longer while also helping with your efficiency in gathering materials, while Scholarship helps with reading books and memos, and may also contribute to Speech checks. You can’t really go wrong with any of these options, so pick the one that resonates most with you.

Lastly, the Sword, Heavy Weapons, and Unarmed categories are all solid options, though I personally favored Sword. It’s just a much easier weapon type to handle, even if it doesn’t deal quite as much damage as Heavy Weapons. I’d personally steer clear of Marksmanship, as bows and crossbows just didn’t feel quite as useful as I’d have liked.

And those are all of the starting questions and best answers to choose in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

