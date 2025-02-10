Henry has the opportunity to get into romantic trysts with plenty of NPCs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but some of them won’t make it so easy for you. Here’s how to answer Klara’s riddle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as you romance her.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Klara Riddle Answer

As you progress through the main quest of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll get to romance an NPC named Klara when you start the quest titled Back in the Saddle. This begins shortly after For Whom the Bell Tolls, where you try to rescue Hans from certain death.

During this quest, you’ll get to interact with Klara and gather some herbs for her. You’ll need to gather Marigold, Sage, and Poppy. All three herb types can be found in the immediate area, and if you already have some in your inventory, they’ll count towards the quest objective as well.

After giving her the herbs, continue the conversation with Klara, but do not tell her that you’re suspicious about what’s going on at Nebakov Fortress. This will spook her, causing the interaction to end early. Instead, just go along with the flow of the conversation, and Klara will eventually pose a riddle: “I bloom in silence, a petal’s grace. A delicate charm in a hidden place. A whispered scent, a subtle ploy. What am I, elusive and coy?”

To answer correctly, pick the dialogue option that says “I think she’s called Klara.”

Upon choosing this option, Klara will be so charmed by Henry’s response, and you’ll get to romane her for the first time. You can trigger another romantic interaction with her later on, during the main quest titled Finger of God.

And that’s how to answer Klara’s riddle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to romance Katherine, as well as the best perks to get first.

