How To Approve Laws in Frostpunk 2

A society is destined to fail without laws to abide by in Frostpunk 2. Much like in the first game, you’re constantly tasked to approve or deny some of these to make the city prosper, but you also need to know how and when to please and displease others.

How to Vote for Laws in Frostpunk 2

Laws will ensure your society’s prosperity in Frostpunk 2. They become available during Chapter 1, once people start debating about whether you should stay as Captain or not. After this first voting section, you’re free to propose and vote for any future laws in the following weeks, which can affect your population in various ways. They can have impacts such as diminishing crime rates, increasing the population’s health, or allowing new structures to be made.

To vote for laws in Frostpunk 2, you must build the Council Hall inside the Central District and complete the Vote of Confidence, which works as your tutorial for the voting mechanic. You might need to negotiate with some of the factions to conquer their trust, allowing you to remain as Captain and vote for future law projects.

Each faction has its own agenda, which may or may not include approving the laws you want. Factions might be either in favor or against the law. Hesitant people can vote either way, so you’ll need to negotiate with them. Successful negotiations will instantly turn the votes in your favor, whether you want to see that law becoming effective or not.

How To Negotiate in Frostpunk 2

Negotiation terms come in many ways, such as agreeing to build structures, approving desired laws or research subjects, or performing certain actions. Failing to fulfill the negotiation terms in time will result in losing trust from that faction, making it harder for them to vote in your favor in the future. It can also affect your society directly.

The Captain vote is easy to pass, and once you manage to convince others of your leading prowess, you’re able to vote for other laws that can affect your society more deeply, either helping it or dividing it further.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Propose New Laws in Frostpunk 2

Once you get full access to the council, you’ll be able to vote for new laws every 10 weeks. Select one of the four main subjects (Survival, City, Society and Rule) to pick a specific law about it. After considering their benefits and downsides, you can push it to vote, and it’ll be effective immediately.

They still need to be approved, which can be difficult depending on your current state. Some factions will push specifically for certain laws to be approved, while others will be greatly opposed. However, you don’t need to always satisfy both sides with negotiations. If you have a considerable number of people approving the law, you can vote on it without negotiating and see if the hesitant people will end up approving it. You only need a certain amount of votes for it to pass, so it doesn’t need to be an overwhelming majority.

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s recommended to vote for new laws whenever you have the chance as they can bring new horizons to your city. Social problems (such as crimes and health issues) can be avoided long before they bother you by enacting the correct laws according to the situation. You should also prioritize pushing for laws you promised to create on negotiations if you want to avoid losing the Trust from factions. If you don’t care much about it right now, you can deal with its consequences later.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

