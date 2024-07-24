How To Beat 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Crashing in with the second wave of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s four-part summer event, Dondozo is serving up some pain in 7-Star Tera raids! Here are some of the best builds and counters to take on 7-Star Dondozo, the mightiest of Poké chefs.

The 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet begins on Thursday, July 25 at 5 PM PST and will continue until Thursday, August 8 at 4:59 PM PST. This event replaces the 7-Star Pikachu Tera raid, and much like its immediate predecessor, will last for a full two weeks.

7-Star Dondozo Moveset and Tera Type

Continuing the surf-themed summer trend, Dondozo will have the Water Tera type during its 7-Star Tera raid. Dondozo is already a mono Water-type in its normal non-Terrastalized form, so there won’t be any big surprises here. Like other 7-Star Raid Pokemon, 7-Star Dondozo is expected to have access to more than the usual four moves, have perfect stats, and be at a max level of 100.

We don’t yet know 7-Star Dondozo’s full moveset and abilities, but here are some of the potential moves you’ll want to look out for:

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type

Dondozo 100 Order Up

Wave Crash

Heavy Slam

Earthquake

Avalanche

Body Press

Rain Dance

Curse

Yawn

Tickle Water Veil TBA Water *We’ll update Dondozo’s full moveset and build once the raid is live.

Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid

As a Water-type Pokemon, Dondozo is weak to Grass and Electric-type moves, which will remain the case during its 7-Star Tera raid. It’s a bulky Pokemon that has some pretty huge Defense, HP, and Attack stats, so Pokemon with a high Special Attack stat are probably going to do best here, though you’ll want to make sure your defenses are covered as well. Since Dondozo’s potential move pool is so eclectic, it can be hard to find full Type coverage that perfectly counters Dondozo without some major weaknesses. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. So below are a few recommendations to help you succeed in this challenge:

Ogerpon

If you have access to Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, Ogerpon could be a huge boon in the 7-Star Dondozo Tera raid. With the Wellspring Mask equipped, Ogerpon will be immune to Dondozo’s Water-type moves and shouldn’t have any weaknesses. It’s not a Special Attacker, but it should still be able to hit hard with the move Solar Blade, which has a staggering 125 base power. Be sure to use Sunny Day first to transform Solar Blade from a 2-move attack to a single-move attack, and set up Grassy Terrain for an extra boost to damage and a bit of slight healing at the end of each turn. You can also use Swords Dance to increase your Attack even further, and you should be able to dish out some massive damage.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Ogerpon 100 Sunny Day

Solar Blade

Grassy Terrain

Swords Dance Water Absorb Wellspring Mask Adamant Grass Attack & HP

Arboliva

I recommended this Arboliva build for the last Tera raid against 7-Star Pikachu, and I imagine it could be pretty useful against Dondozo as well. With Arboliva’s high Special Attack and Defense stats, it’s well-suited for battle and shouldn’t have many weaknesses (unless Dondozo has access to Avalanche). And its Seed Sower ability also makes for a pretty neat build:

Seed Sower will turn the ground into Grassy Terrain whenever you’re hit by an attack, boosting your Grass-type moves by 50%, healing you for 1/16th of your HP at the end of each turn, and turning the move Terrain Pulse into a strong base 100 Grass-type move. Set things up with Sunny Day to get rid of the rain, put up a Reflect to diminish opposing physical attacks, and then use Terrain Pulse for heavy damage and Giga Drain for healing when you need it. It’s a pretty easy setup and things should be relatively smooth sailing.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Arboliva 100 Sunny Day

Terrain Pulse

Giga Drain

Reflect Seed Sower Expert Belt Modest Grass Sp. Attack & Defense

Leafeon

Another build I had recommended against the 7-Star Pikachu Tera raid, Leafeon should be pretty well-suited against Dondozo as well. With the help of some Status moves like Swords Dance and Curse, Leafeon should be able to tank most moves with its naturally huge Defense stat, and it should be able to dish out some decent damage with Leaf Blade. Additionally, if Dondozo has access to Yawn, Leafeon’s Leaf Guard ability will negate the move and protect you from Sleep or any other status conditions.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Leafeon 100 Sunny Day

Swords Dance

Leaf Blade

Curse Leaf Guard Shell Bell Adamant Grass HP & Defense

Primarina

This is a bit of an odd one, and we’ll have to see how it does against 7-Star Dondozo once the Tera raid goes live, but Primarina could be set up as a decent support Pokemon that would be immune to Order Up and resist Water-type attacks. Surprisingly, Primarina has a decent, lone Grass-type attack, Energy Ball, and while it won’t receive a STAB boost, we can use it to dish out a bit of damage.

Some of Primarina’s other moves largely depend on what Dondozo’s moveset ends up being, but we can counter most of whatever Dondozo has up its sleeve: Assuming Dondozo uses Rain Dance, we can set up Snowscape to replace the weather with Snow. If Dondozo uses Yawn, we can throw down Misty Terrain to keep the whole team awake. However, if Dondozo doesn’t use these attacks, try replacing them with Charm to reduce its Attack stat or Calm Mind to boost your own Special Attack. And, of course, you’ll also want to throw up a Reflect to further reduce the power of incoming attacks.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Primarina 100 Energy Ball

Reflect

Snowscape / Calm Mind

Misty Terrain / Charm Torrent Shell Bell Modest Grass HP & Sp. Attack

That’s it for the 7-Star Dondozo Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Immediately following this raid in early August will be a Gimmighoul event, where you’ll have a slight chance to find a shiny chest-form Gimmighoul in 1- to 5-Star Tera raids – a Pokemon that’s usually shiny-locked. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that next.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are available now on the Nintendo Switch.

