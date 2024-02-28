Category:
How to Beat 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Published: Feb 28, 2024 07:44 am
Venusaur with the Ground Tera Type in a 7-Star Tera Raid

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a trio of new 7-Star Tera Raids to celebrate Pokémon Day 2024! This time, we’ll face off against the original Kanto starter evolutions, starting with Venusaur.

7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid Event Dates in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In celebration of Pokémon Day 2024, the 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid event will begin on Tuesday, February 27 at 4 PM PST and continue until Tuesday, March 5 at 3:59 PM PST. A Charizard Tera Raid will immediately follow Venusaur and then, after that, a Blastoise Tera Raid, with each of the three raids lasting a week.

7-Star Venusaur Moveset and Tera Type

Venusaur will have the Ground Tera Type during its 7-Star raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, reversing many of its usual strengths and weaknesses as a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon and boosting the Ground-type move, Earth Power. Like other 7-Star Raid Pokémon, 7-Star Venusaur will have access to more than the usual four moves, have perfect stats, and be at a max level of 100.

7-Star Venusaur’s full moveset and abilities are as follows:

PokemonLevelMovesetAbilityNatureTera Type
Venusaur100Earth Power
Acid Spray
Solar Beam
Sunny Day
Sludge Bomb
Energy Ball		ChlorophyllModestGround
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshot of Corviknight against Venusaur in a 7-Star Tera Raid

Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid

Thanks to 7-Star Venusaur’s Ground Tera Type, it’ll gain a weakness to Water, Ice, and Grass types. This means the best Pokémon to bring along is one that can hit those weaknesses while also protecting itself from Venusaur’s Ground, Grass, and Poison-type moves. Below are a few recommendations to help you in this difficult fight:

Chestnaught

A Chestnaught with the hidden Bulletproof ability is going to be a natural winner against 7-Star Venusaur. Chestnaught’s Grass/Fighting type gives it resistance to nearly all of Venusaur’s attacks, and Bulletproof will cover the rest, making it immune to all ball and bomb moves like Acid Spray, Sludge Bomb, and Energy Ball. Note that Chestnaught is normally weak to Poison, so the Bulletproof ability is a must. Otherwise, Chestnaught can take advantage of its typing to inflict STAB damage against 7-Star Venusaur’s Grass weakness.

PokemonLevelMovesetAbilityHeld ItemNatureTera TypeEvs/IVs
Chestnaught100Seed Bomb
Spiky Shield
Swords Dance
Drain Punch		BulletproofAbility ShieldAdamantGrass / StellarAttack & Special Defense

Corviknight

Corviknight is often my go-to Pokémon for Tera Raids because it’s one of the tankiest Pokémon you’ll find in the series. And in this case, Coviknight seems particularly suited to go up against 7-Star Venusaur thanks to its immunity to Poison and Ground and double resistance to Grass. You’re not going to be able to do much damage with Corviknight since it lacks the appropriate moveset to tackle Venusaur’s weaknesses, but if you’re looking to simply survive the fight while supporting others, Coviknight is the Pokémon for you.

PokemonLevelMovesetAbilityHeld ItemNatureTera TypeEVs/IVs
Corviknight100Screech
Light Screen
Taunt
Rain Dance		Mirror ArmorLight ClayCalmFlying / StellarHP & Special Defense

Frosmoth

Frosmoth is another support option with no weaknesses against 7-Star Venusaur’s moveset and resistance to both Ground and Grass. Many of Frosmoth’s moves can work to debuff Venusuar and diminish its attacks. Additionally, the Grass-type move Giga Drain will give you a nice damaging option while still staying defensive.

PokemonLevelMovesetAbilityHeld ItemNatureTera TypeEVs/IVs
Frosmoth100Giga Drain
Helping Hand
Struggle Bug
Snowscape		Ice ScalesBig RootCalmGhostHP & Special Defense

Appletun

Appletun has some decent defensive capabilities against 7-Star Venusaur due to its resistance to Ground and double resistance to Grass. Unfortunately, Appletun suffers a setback by being weak to Poison, but you can try to mitigate the damage by setting up Light Screen. As a bonus, Appletun’s signature move, Apple Acid, will simultaneously inflict damage and lower Venusaur’s Special Defense.

PokemonLevelMovesetAbilityHeld ItemNatureTera TypeEVs/IVs
Appletun100Apple Acid
Light Screen
Grassy Terrain
Rain Dance		Thick FatShell BellModestDragonHP & Special Defense

7-Star Venusaur Tera Raid Rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Of course, the main reward for beating 7-Star Venusaur’s Tera Raid event is Venusaur itself. Venusaur is not normally encountered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet outside of the DLC, so if you don’t have access to The Indigo Disk expansion, this will be your one chance to catch it. This Venusaur will come with the Mightiest Mark, and once caught, you won’t be able to catch this particular Venusaur again. However, you will be able to tackle the raid and obtain its other rewards as many times as you like.

Aside from catching Venusaur, you’ll also have a chance to get the following rewards as random drops each time you successfully complete 7-Star Venusaur’s Tera Raid:

  • Ability Capsule
  • Ability Patch
  • Bottle Cap
  • Comet Shard
  • Exp. Candy L / XL
  • Ground Tera Shard
  • Herba Mystica
  • Modest Mint
  • Nugget
  • PP Up
  • Rare Candy
  • Star Piece
  • TM133: Earth Power
  • Zinc

And that’s how to beat the 7-star Venusaur Tera Raid, as well as some counters and builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

