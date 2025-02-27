How to Beat and Capture Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds

Want to know how to beat Chatacabra by either killing it off or capturing it? As one of the first monsters you meet in Monster Hunter Wilds, this long-tongued menace is sure to be one you’re going to want to hunt a lot, so why not get really good at it?

How to Beat Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds

Weaknesses: Ice, Thunder

Resistances: N/A

Immunities: Sonic Bomb

The Chatacabra is a big old frog monster that generally uses very close-range attacks that involve its tongue. However, it can also attempt to rush you if you’re too far away from it. As it’s likely the easiest monster in the game to fight against, any weapon can be comfortably effective against it, but it’s worth noting that its smaller size makes things like the Bow and the Charge Blade a little less effective than some of the other weapons, just because the multi-hit nature of some of the big attacks are more efficient against larger targets.

Many of the Chatacabra attacks involve the tongue, which means that you’re generally most in danger when in front of the monster. Along with the lick attack it uses, it also uses its front limbs to slam into the ground, although this is always telegraphed with the Chatacabra rearing into the air first. The only real attack to worry about when not in front of the beast is one where it raises its head to the sky, and then does a sweep with its tongue behind it.

The best way to beat this thing is to just stay near the sides of it, and either dodge or block whenever it rears up to slam attack you. If you’re also using one of the elemental weaknesses on top of that, the Chatacabra should go down incredibly quickly, and you’ll be wearing a new frog skin hat in no time.

How to Capture Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds

Capturing any monster is the same in Monster Hunter Wilds, although the Chatacabra can’t fly, which is a very nice change of pace compared to many of the beasts you’ll be fighting. All you need to do is bring with you a Shock Trap or a Pitfall Trap and two Tranq Bombs. It’s generally worth bringing one of each trap and a full eight Tranq Bombs though, because things can always go awry.

Fight the Chatacabra until its icon on the mini-map has a small skull coming off of it, which will happen when it starts trying to limp off to a new area for the final time. Once this has happened, follow it to wherever it decides to head, and simply place down one of the traps and guide the Chatacabra into it. Once it’s in either of the traps, you need to use two Tranq Bombs to put it to sleep, and you’re done.

