How to Beat and Capture Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds 

With Monster Hunter Wilds now in the hands of eager hunters, it would be prudent for you to learn the ins and outs of the very beasts that roam this new land. For players who are having some issues with the monster known as Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s some valuable help.

Fanged Beast – Congalala

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Known Habitats – Forest, Wyveria

Breakable Parts – Head, Tail, Rear, Foreleg x 2

Recommended Elemental Attack – Fire, Ice

Effective Status Effects Poison (2x) Sleep (2x) Paralysis (2x) Blastblight (2x) Stun (2x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Flash Pod Shock Trap Pitfall Trap



Described as large, fanged beasts with pink fur and a distinct crest, the Congalla is common in temperate forests and are big eaters. They love mushrooms, which can then be used to exhale several types of breaths that can inflict poison, blast, paralysis, and other conditions.

How To Beat Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

With its huge size and agile movements, it is quite important to always be on the move when facing the Congalala. The key is to avoid being directly in front or behind the beast, as that will be the main areas in which its potent breath attacks will affect players the most. The beast is capable of powerful smashes with its hands, using its tail to whip around the area, and even use its breath attacks at range.

As with most monsters, you would want to concentrate on one of its breakable parts for increased damage. Direct your attacks towards the forelegs for the easiest time, as there will be attacks that leave the Congalala open for a few seconds.

As for the head, tail, and rear, the best way to attack these parts is to wait for the beast to consume a mushroom, which can be seen clearly, and then wait for it to either spew gas from its front or rear. If you are not caught in the attack, you are free to hit the enemy where it hurts without any fear of reprisal.

However, should you unfortunately get doused in such fumes, using either a deodorant or rolling through water will remove its effects. During the process, be sure to take advantage of the wounds you will inevitably cause, and use Focus Mode and Focus Strikes to deal heavy damage to the Congalala and stop it in its tracks. This can be a great way to counter a breath attack or when it starts smashing the ground.

How To Capture Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Similar to the other monsters found in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Congalala can be difficult to capture if you have not whittled down its health. The cue to prepare for capture is the appearance of the skull icon on the minimap next to the monster, and you will hear your character or other hunters remark that it is on its last legs.

Follow the monster to where it will eventually sleep to try to recover. At this juncture, prepare either your Shock or Pitfall Trap, place it near the monster, and then switch over to Tranq Bombs. Wake the monster and lure it to the trap, and once it is caught, throw down 2 to 3 Tranq Bombs, and you will be able to capture the Congalala.

Congalala Rewards

For your hard work in bringing down the beast, players can look forward to:

Materials Frequency Congalala Pelt (Break tail) 5x Congalala Claw (Break forelegs) 5x Vibrant Pelt (Break head) 3x Congalala Fang 2x Congalala Certificat 1x

As for unlockable titles, you will need to:

Hunt 20: Conga

Hunt 30: Clown

Hunt 40: Hungry

Hunt 50: Easygoing

That’s all you need to know when it comes to hunting and capturing the Congalala in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

