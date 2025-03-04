How to Beat and Capture Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds

While exploring the Ruins of Wyveria in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will face Ebony Odogaron. This monster serves as the guardian of this place and is arguably the fastest creature in the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ebony Odogaron Boss Fight Guide

Known Habitats – Ruins of Wyveria

Breakable Parts – Head, Tail, and Legs

Recommended Elemental Attack – Water

Effective Status Effects Poison (2x) Sleep (2x) Paralysis (3x) Blastblight (2x) Stun (2x) Exhaust (-)

Effective Items Pitfall Trap Shock Trap Flash Pod



Stun the Monster

The most annoying thing about Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds is its speed. It is ridiculously fast, to the point that many players may struggle against it. One way to stop it from munching on your face is by stunning it. There is usually one Flashfly nearby that you can trigger to stun the monster. You may also consider crafting some Flash Pods to shoot at the monster and immobilize it.

Bring Teammates

Ebony Odogaron is a tough opponent to fight alone. If you try to take on this monster by yourself, you will spend most of your time dodging its attacks. The best way to avoid this situation is by bringing teammates. You will need to shoot SOS signals to call for backup. Some players may join to help, but if no one shows up, NPCs can also lend a hand. They are very useful as shields between you and the monster. When it targets you, just focus on dodging until it shifts its attention to the NPCs.

Pull Down Entangled Rocks

During the fight, the monster will enter an area where Entangled Rocks can be found above. If you pull them down using your slinger, you can stun the boss for several seconds. However, this can only be used once per fight. Additionally, you can craft Pitfall and Shock Traps to immobilize the creature two more times.

Beware of Dragonblight

Besides mauling you, Ebony Odogaron can also inflict Dragonblight in Monster Hunter Wilds. Although it won’t actively harm you, it will affect your damage output since you won’t be able to inflict elemental or status effect buildup with your attacks. You can use a Nulberry to remove this status effect, or equip a decoration with Level 3 Dragon Resistance or Blight Resistance.

Inflict Paralysis

I highly recommend inflicting Paralysis on Ebony Odogaron. This status effect will prevent the monster from moving for a short period, making the fight much easier. If you can knock down the monster while it’s standing above roots, it may even get entangled further. This will give you more time to deal damage to the boss.

Aim for the Head

Ebony Odogaron’s number one weak point is its head. It has a 3-star weakness, allowing you to deal more damage to the boss by attacking this area. The problem is that this also makes you a prime target for the monster. If you want to avoid standing in front of it, you can target its forelegs and tail. Targeting these body parts won’t deal as much damage, but you may have a chance to break its limbs.

How to Capture Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can capture Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds by deploying a Pitfall or Shock Trap. However, you must first reduce the monster’s health to 20 percent or less before attempting to subdue it. If you don’t, the tranquilizer won’t put it to sleep. At that point, the monster will soon break free, and you will have to continue the fight.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

