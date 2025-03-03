How to Beat and Capture Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds

As you travel through the unknown region, the weather will become increasingly harsh. As if facing the cold temperature isn’t enough, you also have to deal with three angry Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Wilds Hirabami Boss Fight Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Known Habitats – Iceshard Cliffs

Breakable Parts – Head and Tail

Recommended Elemental Attack – Fire

Effective Status Effects Poison (3x) Sleep (3x) Paralysis (2x) Blastblight (2x) Stun (2x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Pitfall Trap Shock Trap Flash Pod



Bring Large Dung Pods

Hirabami is a surprisingly tough boss fight in Monster Hunter Wilds. While most monsters like to roam alone, this creature prefers to stay in groups, making them challenging to fight. The best item to bring to this battle is Large Dung Pods, which can disperse the monsters. This will allow you to take them down one by one.

Use Heavy Slicing Pod Slinger Ammo

Another tricky thing about them is that they love to float in the air. If you use a ranged weapon like a Bow, you won’t have any issues. Unfortunately, the fight can be annoying for melee weapon users. One way to bring them down is by using Heavy Slicing Pod Slinger ammo, which you can shoot with your Slinger. If you don’t have any on hand, you can try cutting off Hirabami’s tail. It will drop a Tail Claw Shard, which transforms into Heavy Slicing Pod Slinger ammo.

Utilize Environmental Traps

Like other boss arenas, Hirabami’s fighting area also contains some environmental traps. There are three you can encounter in the Icshard Cliffs: Ice Spikes, Floating Rubble, and Brittle Ice Pillars. If you drop one of them on Hirabami’s head, you can stun and damage the monster.

Aim for the Head

As usual, the best spot to attack this monster is its head. The problem is that it likes to stay afloat. Ranged weapon users will have an easier time reaching this spot, while melee weapon users can aim for the neck whenever the creature comes down. Attacking the torso isn’t very effective since this area has high defense.

Watch the Tail

Hirabami is a bit annoying to face due to its unpredictable movements. Most of the time, the creature will try to bite you or spit at you. It also likes to fly up high and then crash down with a dive attack. These moves are fairly easy to dodge if you pay attention to the monster’s head.

You generally want to stay on the move when its sight is locked on you. However, you also need to be wary of its tail, as the creature will use it like a hammer to smash your head.

Related: All Monster Hunter Wilds Voice Actors

How to Capture Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to capture Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to lower its health. The goal is to bring it down to 20 percent or less. You’ll know you’ve reached this point when a skull icon appears next to the monster icon on the mini-map. After that, you can immediately set up a trap. I recommend using either a Pitfall Trap or a Shock Trap to capture the monster.

Once it’s tied up, you need to quickly use a Tranquilizer to render the monster unconscious. You only have a few seconds, and if you fail, the creature will escape. Capturing Hirabami will automatically end the fight, and you’ll receive the regular reward. However, this also reduces your chances of getting extra materials from hitting the monster’s weak spots.

That’s everything you need to know about beating and capturing Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds. Remember to bring Large Dung Pods or use the SOS feature to make the fight easier.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy