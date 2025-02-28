How to Beat and Capture Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds 

Now that Monster Hunter Wilds is live, eager hunters will be taking their first of many steps into the new lands in the hopes of bagging the biggest and most dangerous monsters. One of those is the Lala Barina, and if you are having some trouble, here’s a guide to beating and capturing the Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Temnoceran – Lala Barina

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Known Habitats – Forest, Wyveria

Breakable Parts – Claw x 2, Petals, Tail

Recommended Elemental Attack – Fire

Effective Status Effects Poison (2x) Sleep (2x) Paralysis (1x) Blastblight (2x) Stun 32x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Flash Pod Shock Trap Pitfall Trap



Native to the Scarlet Forest, with its distinctive pirouette-like movements and scarlet petals, it is hard to miss the Lala Barina once it sets its eyes on you. The petal-like bristles hides neuroplegic agents, using them against unsuspecting victims to paralyze and prepare for the kill.

How To Beat Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

When fighting the Lala Barina, it is essential to note its size as well as its speed and agility. Those using heavier weapons will have to bide their time, and it is always easier to wait for the monster to attack and miss, before you go on the offensive.

In terms of attacks, the Lala Barina can use its claws to swipe towards the front, or if you happen to be behind it, it will use its stinger to stab backwards. Otherwise, the creature depends a lot on its florets to blanket the entire arena.

A dependable strategy is to continually target the legs of the Lala Barina, which can cause it to stumble and open up any parts of its body for punishment. Players should always look to target the sitinger and tail, as breaking those will reduce its offensive capabilities significantly, and reduce the number of times it uses its paralyzing petals.

Should you find yourself being bombarded by the florets, do not worry. A single floret is weak, and the paralytic properties only kick in when you have repeated contact. If you have weapons which can cause status ailments, the Lala Barina is surprisingly susceptible to most conditions save for paralysis, so keep up the pressure if you can and let the monster suffer.

As usual, target the wounds when you can with Focus Mode and Focus Strikes. This way, you can bring it down for sustained damage even if you are playing solo.

How To Capture Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds

Just like any other monsters found in Monster Hunter Wilds, the best way to capture the Lala Barina is to bring down its health. Once it is on its last legs, you should prepare either a Shock or Pitfall Trap, and follow the limping monster back to its lair.

Set up your preferred trap, and lure the monster towards the target area. Once it is caught, throw down your Tranq Bombs and within two or three doses, the monster will be captured for good and added to your collection .

Lala Barina Rewards

For your hard work in bringing down the beast, players can look forward to:

Materials Frequency Lala Barina Claw (Broken Part Reward) 5x Lala Barina Floret 3x Lala Barina Stinger (Broken Part Reward) 3x Lala Barina Shell 2x Lala Barina Mucus 2x Monster Fluid 2x Lala Barina Certificate 1x

As for unlockable titles, you will need to:

Hunt 20: Lala Barina

Hunt 30: Rose

Hunt 40: Dancer

Hunt 50: Graceful

That’s all you need to know when it comes to hunting and capturing the Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

