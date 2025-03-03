How to Beat and Capture Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds

While chasing the mysterious dragon, you will stumble upon a fight between Rey Dau and this monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. Unfortunately, it’s furious and now wants to kill something—unfortunately, that something is your group.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Wilds Rey Dau Boss Fight Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Known Habitats – Windward Plains

Breakable Parts – Horns, Wings, and Tail

Recommended Elemental Attack – Ice and Water

Effective Status Effects Poison (2x) Sleep (2x) Paralysis (1x) Blastblight (2x) Stun (1x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Pitfall Trap Flash Pod Dung Pod



Rey Dau is the first dragon monster you can encounter in Monster Hunter Wilds. This creature has the lightning element, making it immune to it. However, it’s quite weak against other elements, especially water and ice. The best place to strike this boss is its head, which has a 4-star weakness. Another great location to attack is the dragon’s wings, which have a 3-star weakness.

You’ll want to avoid attacking its torso since it’s quite sturdy. Considering how difficult it is to hit its head, you can target its tail instead. Hitting the legs is also not ideal as they are well protected. For status ailments, you can use everything except Stun and Paralysis. As you can see, this dragon has the lightning element, so trying to stun it would be pointless.

Use a Flash Pod

One great strategy to take down Rey Dau quickly is to use a Flash Pod. This tool will stun the monster temporarily, giving you a chance to land some well-placed hits. When the dragon uses its lightning attack, you can immediately try to hit its horn to inflict great damage. Remember to enter Focus Mode so you can see the horns glowing bright red.

Wear Element-Resistant Gear

If you’re struggling to survive, you’ll want to equip gear that boosts your resistance to elements. The Hope Armor set is a good option, thanks to its Divine Blessing skill, which reduces damage. It also provides resistance to Lightning and Fire damage, making it ideal for this fight. You may also consider eating a meal that boosts your elemental resistance.

If you struggle with dodging attacks, you’ll want to stick close to Rey Dau’s legs in Monster Hunter Wilds. The monster mainly attacks the areas in front and behind it. So, if you stay near its legs, it won’t have many chances to hit you.

Pay Attention to the Environment

During the battle, Rey Dau will fly from one spot to another. While fighting in the open plains, you may be able to use Vine Traps located on the lone tree to stun the monster for a short time. However, you need to be careful when the dragon flies back to its nest. In this area, it has a follow-up lightning attack that can easily stun you. Don’t get hasty while fighting here, or you may get zapped to death.

Related: All Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements & How to Get Them

How to Capture Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides fighting the monster to the death, you can also earn rewards by capturing Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds. To do this, you need to reduce the dragon’s health until it’s almost dying. Watch for the skull icon near the monster’s icon on the mini-map. When it appears, you can lay down a trap to catch the monster.

Since Rey Dau is a lightning dragon, you can’t use Shock Traps to capture it. I recommend using a Pitfall Trap for a successful capture. You’ll then need to use a Tranquilizer to ensure the creature cannot escape. You only have a few seconds to do this, so make sure you’re ready.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy