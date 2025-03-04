The beasts that you encounter in Monster Hunter Wilds are all ferocious and memorable in their own way. Rompopolo is by far one of the most unique beats in Monster Hunter Wilds, and if you need some pointers, here is a guide for how to defeat and capture it.

How to Unlock Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds

Rompopolo is a Brute Wyvern-type monster in Monster Hunter Wilds that you first encounter in Chapter 2 during Mission 2-1: Toward Fervent Fields. After arriving at the Oilwell Basin region, Rompopolo will appear during your journey to Azuz City, and you’ll need to defeat it to continue.

After you’ve defeated Rompopolo at least once, its entry will appear in your Large Monster Field Guide. You can also battle it as many times as you wish, either by finding it while exploring the Oilwell Basin or initiating the “Oilwell Basin Blast” Optional Quest in your Tent.

How to Beat and Capture Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds

To best prepare for this fight, equip your hunter with any water-element weapons you have, which up to this point in the story would come from Uth Duna in the Scarlet Forest. Also, equip any gear you have with fire resistance. You can also farm this from Uth Duna (though initially only the belt and greaves), or from Ajarakan later in the chapter.

Another option is to craft yourself a fire-resistance Talisman such as the Fire Charm I or a general defense charm such as Defense Charm I. After finalizing your gear choices, make sure to grill a meal for yourself to further boost your health and stamina.

Rompopolo Attacks and Weaknesses

As mentioned previously, Rompopolo is a unique wyvern monster and thus it has a unique set of attacks as well. Its bipedal body features saggy skin that inflates with gas, which serves as its source of “ammunition” for a number of gas-related attacks that can cause explosions.

They can also inflict poison status ailments, so make sure to carry some Antidotes with you. While not always consistent, your Palico can also help cleanse most ailments.

The main attacks to watch out for include:

Arm Swipe – Rampopolo will use its clawed arms to swipe forward twice. This is fairly easy to dodge as it doesn’t have much range.

– Rampopolo will use its clawed arms to swipe forward twice. This is fairly easy to dodge as it doesn’t have much range. Lunge With Arm Swipe – Rampopolo will charge forward while raising both its arms toward its target to perform an arcing swipe attack.

– Rampopolo will charge forward while raising both its arms toward its target to perform an arcing swipe attack. Tail Swing – Another physical attack in which Rampopolo will swing its tail toward its target.

– Another physical attack in which Rampopolo will swing its tail toward its target. Poison Stream or Swipe – Rampopolo will spray a stream of poison gas toward its target or charge forward while swinging its head back and forth and spraying poison.

– Rampopolo will spray a stream of poison gas toward its target or charge forward while swinging its head back and forth and spraying poison. Oil Explosion – If you’re distanced from it, Rompopolo will often use its tail stinger to inject gas into the oil pool and cause explosions to erupt beneath your feet. Make sure to dodge.

– If you’re distanced from it, Rompopolo will often use its tail stinger to inject gas into the oil pool and cause explosions to erupt beneath your feet. Make sure to dodge. Charged Oil Explosion – Later in the fight, Rampolo will curl its tail underneath it and pump more gas into the oil to cause a bigger explosion. Again, make sure to dodge this as it does significant damage.

Should You Kill or Capture Rampopolo?

As in previous Monster Hunter games, you can choose to either capture or kill a monster near the end of the battle. To capture monsters such as Rampopolo, you first need to weaken the monster until your Palico remarks that it looks “tired” (nearly dead). Your next step is to ensnare it by using either Shock Traps or Pitfall Traps.

Once the monster steps into the trap, use at least one Tranq Bomb to knock it out. Your capture will then be complete and the hunt will end.

Either capturing or killing the monster is viable, and the main difference between them is the item rewards you can obtain. They won’t differ significantly, but certain ones may only drop via a capture while others require a kill.

While the exact difference in items is yet to be confirmed, you can receive the following low-rank and high-rank drops from Rampopolo:

Low Rank Item Drops

Item Name Drop Rate Rampopolo Hide 25%

(Wound Destroy – 80%)

(Body Carve – 35%) Rampopolo Claw 15%

(Foreleg Broken – 100%)

(Body Carve – 20%) Rampolpolo Beak 22%

(Broken Head – 40%)

(Body Carve – 30%) Spotted Poison Hide 10%

(Broken Head – 60%)

(Broken Back – 60%)

(Broken Tail – 60%)

(Wound Destroy – 20%)

(Body Carve – 15%) Poison Sac 20% Rampopolo Certificate 8%

High Rank Item Drops

Item Name Drop Rate Rampopolo Hide+ 10%

(Wound Destroyed – 80%)

(Body Carve – 15%) Rampopolo Claw+ 15%

(Broken Foreleg – 100%)

(Body Carve – 20%) Rampopolo Beak+ 22%

(Broken Head – 40%)

(Body Carve – 27%) Spotted Poison Hide+ 10%

(Broken Head – 60%)

(Broken Back – 60%)

(Broken Tail – 60%)

(Wound Destroyed – 20%)

(Body Carve – 15%) Toxin Sac 20% Wyvern Gem 3%

(Body Carve – 5%) Rompopolo Certificate S 8%

That concludes how to beat and capture Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including our guide for how to increase and max your hunter rank.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

