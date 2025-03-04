The beasts that roam the Forbidden Lands in Monster Hunter Wilds are each as fearsome as the next. Uth Duna is one of the striking monsters you encounter early in the game, and if you want to reap its rewards, here is a guide to beating and capturing it.

How to Unlock Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Uth Duna is a leviathan-type monster that you first encounter in the Scarlet Forest during the mission questline of Chapter 1. After you conquer other notable foes in the area, such as Lala Barina and Congalala, you and Alma will need to meet up with Olivia and Erik, who are investigating a dam nearby.

However, as the weather drastically changes, Uth Duna will reveal itself amidst a raging monsoon during Mission 1-5: Beyond the Deluge. Your next objective will be to defeat the beast before it causes more havoc.

How to Beat and Capture Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Its hunt moniker appropriately called ‘A Feast in the Deep’, Uth Duna appears when the waters in the Scarlet Forest rise to dangerous levels. It stands as the region’s apex predator and thus battling it will be considerably more difficult than other monsters you’ve faced so far in the story.

Before you engage Uth Duna, consider equipping a thunder-element weapon, if you have one (Rey Dau in Mission 2-2 is your first opportunity for this). Otherwise wear some gear or a Talisman (such as Water Charm I) that gives you higher water resistance.

Make sure to grill yourself a good meal before setting out, to ensure your Health and Stamina stay high. Also, bring Nulberries to get rid of Waterblight, the main status ailment that Uth Duna can inflict.

Uth Duna Attacks and Weaknesses

The first thing to consider when fighting Uth Duna is its set of iridescent fins that adorn its legs and tail. These act as a ‘Veil’ that temporarily boosts the monster’s defense, though at the expense of it moving more slowly. Once you inflict enough damage on the veil, the fins will retreat and leave Uth Duna more vulnerable to attacks on its weak points (as seen above).

However, bear in mind that while those heavy fins are gone, Uth Duna will also become more aggressive and dish out its attacks more frequently. So you will need to stay as nimble as possible while wading through the water.

Uth Duna’s attacks are mostly physical ones that harness its size to inflict significant damage and create waves in the water to inhibit your movement. The main ones to watch out for are:

Belly Slam – Uth Duna rises on its back legs with its belly exposed and falls forward for a slam attack.

– Uth Duna rises on its back legs with its belly exposed and falls forward for a slam attack. Roar – Similar to other monsters in the game, Uth Duna will occasionally roar, which will immobilize you for a few seconds.

– Similar to other monsters in the game, Uth Duna will occasionally roar, which will immobilize you for a few seconds. Body Coil – Uth Duna will coil up its body and spin before lashing its tail out for a swiping attack.

– Uth Duna will coil up its body and spin before lashing its tail out for a swiping attack. Aerial Twirl – Similar to a whale leaping over water, Uth Duna will do a twirling leap into the air, and then slam back down. This attack covers a wide area so mind your distance.

– Similar to a whale leaping over water, Uth Duna will do a twirling leap into the air, and then slam back down. This attack covers a wide area so mind your distance. Leg Swipe – If you engage Uth Duna up close, it will occasionally attempt to swipe you with its clawed feet.

Uth Duna’s weak points include its Head (breakable), Mouth, Tail (breakable), and both of its Forelegs (both breakable).

Remember that after killing a monster at least once, you can view its weaknesses in your Field Guide.

Should You Capture or Kill Uth Duna?

Screenshot by The Escapist

As in previous Monster Hunter games, you can choose to either capture or kill a monster near the end of the battle. To capture monsters such as Uth Duna, you need to weaken the monster until it’s “tired” or “exhausted” (nearly dead) and then use one of two items: Shock Traps or Pitfall Traps.

Once the monster steps into the trap, use at least one Tranq Bomb to knock it out. Your capture will then be complete.

Either capturing or killing the monster is viable, and the main difference between them is the item rewards you can obtain.

While the exact difference in items is yet to be confirmed, you can receive the following low-rank and high-rank drops from Uth Duna:

Low Rank Item Drops

Item Name Drop Rate Uth Duna Hide 20%

(Wound Destroy – 43%)

(Body Carve – 23%) Uth Duna Claw 8%

(Right Foreleg Broken – 100%)

(Left Foreleg Broken – 100%)

(Body Carve – 13%) Uth Duna Tentacle 8%

(Head Broken – 100%)

(Body Carve – 11%) Uth Duna Cilia 15%

(Tail Broken – 88%)

(Wound Destroy – 12%)

(Body Carve – 18%) Uth Duna Plate 5%

(Tail Broken – 12%)

(Body Carve – 7%) Uth Duna Scale 20%

(Wound Destroy – 45%)

(Body Carve – 28%) Aqua Sac 16% Uth Duna Certificate 8%

High Rank Item Drops

Item Name Drop Rate Uth Duna Scale+ 18%

(Wound Destroy – 45%)

(Body Carve – 30%) Uth Duna Hide+ 18%

(Wound Destroy – 43%)

(Body Carve – 23%) Uth Duna Cilia+ 14%

(Tail Broken – 93%)

(Wound Destroy – 12%)

(Body Carve – 18%) Uth Duna Claw+ 8%

(Right Foreleg Broken – 100%)

(Left Foreleg Broken – 100%)

(Body Carve – 13%) Uth Duna Tentacle+ 8%

(Head Broken – 100%)

(Body Carve – 11%) Uth Duna Watergem 3%

(Tail Broken – 7%)

(Body Carve – 5%) Uth Duna Plate 7% Torrent Sac 16% Uth Duna Certificate S 7%

That concludes how to beat and capture Uth Duna in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including our guide for how to hide your helmet from view.

