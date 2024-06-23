How To Beat Chief Bloodfiend In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

As you explore the Ellac River in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, by the mouth of it you’ll discover the Rivermouth Cave, the home of the Chief Bloodfiend. This imposing monster’s ferocity may make you panic, but don’t worry — here’s how to beat him.

How To Beat Chief Bloodfiend

Upon entering his arena in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the Chief Bloodfiend will almost certainly rush to attack you. The arena is fairly large, and the Chief is surprisingly fast, so trying to maintain a distance between you and him will be key to victory. Sometimes the Chief Bloodfiend will jump at you to close the distance, so when you see him hop into the air, prepare to roll into the direction he jumped from. If he jumps while standing in place, then that means he’s going to use a wide AOE attack upon landing, so staying far away from him and poking him when you get the chance is the best tactic.

Most of the Chief Bloodfiend’s attacks are vicious close-range combos where he’ll wail on you with his club. If you’re too close, dodging out of his wild swings will be hard, and you can easily die if a few of them hit you. Chief will frequently alternate between club smashes and pounding the ground with his fist, and he’ll usually string multiple hits together. It’s rare for one of his attacks to be single-hit, so if you fight with a lot of close-range attacks, be mindful of this.

Screenshot captured by the Escapist

Something else to be careful of, Chief Bloodfiend can emit a red mist that will cause Blood Loss build-up. He’ll do this for a couple of seconds, so it’s best to dodge-roll back as quickly as possible so as not to get hit with Bleed. If you’re far away, however, then this is the perfect opportunity to heal up and use whatever items you need. Funnily enough, the Chief Bloodfiend is vulnerable to Bleed damage himself, so if you use Bleed weapons like the new Beast Claw, you could potentially make the fight much quicker by afflicting him with Blood Loss.

Most likely this will be an aggressive fight, but the Chief Bloodfiend should go down without too much difficulty, netting you the Bloodfiend Hexer’s Ashes. And that’s how you defeat the Chief Bloodfiend! Looking to pick more fights? Check out our guide covering how to beat every boss in Elden Ring‘s DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

