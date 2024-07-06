How to Beat Gruncah the Undying in The First Descendant

When you reach the end of The Cathedral in The First Descendant, Gruncah the Undying is waiting to wipe out your squad. To make sure you take the boss down, our guide will go over how you can easily end the fight before ammo runs out.

Recommended Videos

How to Defeat Gruncah the Undying in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To beat The First Descendant‘s Gruncah the Undying, destroy the orbs that appear above Gruncah in the order that they emerge. Most of the bosses throughout The First Descendant will have at least two health bars that are split by mid-fight mechanics. In many cases, that mid-fight mechanic is a bunch of orbs appearing above the boss that need to be killed in a certain way. The first time you see these orbs in the game, the goal is to kill them around the same time or they respawn.

When fighting Gruncah the Undying, the orbs will keep respawning if you destroy them out of order. Although there is no time limit to worry about as you shoot them, it’s easy for your Descendant teammates to get confused. Carefully watch the order in which the orbs appear and try not to lose them. During my fight with Grunchah, the boss continued to get stuck on the middle platform, which would cause it to flip around. Even without bugged-out platforms, it’s easy to lose track of the orbs, but they will simply respawn if you mess them up. The worst-case scenario is you need to keep shooting.

Related: How to Deconstruct Items in The First Descendant

Aside from the annoying orbs, Gruncah the Undying is a standard First Descendant fight. If too many enemies start appearing, your group should control them and focus your shots. Once the arena is clear, get back to shooting the boss in the center weak point. There will be two different mid-fight phase mechanics tied to the orbs which can get frustrating. Hopefully, your group knows the fight or you can communicate with them to reach the end of The Chapel.

The First Descendant is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy