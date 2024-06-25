How To Beat Jori, Elder Inquisitor in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring has a lot of new land to explore but on your way to the Abyssal Woods, you’ll need to take down Jori, Elder Inquisitor. This fight can be hard, but with the right plan, you should be able to get it done.

How To Beat Jori, Elder Inquisitor in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

The first thing we would suggest to beat Jori, Elder Inquisitor in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is summoning your Mimic Tear. There’s going to be a lot of enemy summons in this fight so having someone to take assist with taking them out while managing the boss makes things a lot easier.

For gear setup, melee weapons are a great choice here. The Elder Inquisitor doesn’t have many good close-range attacks, so shutting down the distance means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to deal damage.

The idea for this fight should be to follow Jori as close as you can while taking out spirit summons when they spawn. If you have a mimic tear you can let them worry about the summons as you chase down the boss, as he can be tricky and teleport around the place.

Jori’s attacks mostly consist of crescent-shaped blasts of light from a distance. These can be big, or a barrage of smaller blasts. For the big one roll through towards the enemy, while avoiding the smaller ones it is best to roll to the side.

You can see when magic attacks are coming from Jori as his staff begins to light up. If you’re at close range and see this happening it’s best to get a little distance and prepare to roll. Generally, you can see Jori’s close-range attacks coming as they are slow, so just roll behind him and get some strikes in.

When the enemy lifts his staff into the air with two hands he is preparing to use blasts of light from the ground. These will continue to appear at your location so simply keep rolling or running until they stop.

The spirits can make this fight quite annoying. A variety of enemies can appear but most of the time your Mimic Tear will be able to take them down alone. If you do see a bigger enemy chasing you then it can be worth taking them out before switching focus back to the boss. The last thing you want is to be jumped by a summon while taking down Jori.

While it might be a lot to take in, that’s really all there is to this fight. Stay relaxed, take your time, and eventually leave the battle arena victorious against Jori, Elder Inquisitor with entry to the Abyssal Woods.

