South Park: Snow Day isn’t a particularly difficult game, but there are boss battles that can be a bit challenging. The first one involves taking on Kyle, who has an army of elves at his disposal. Here’s how to beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day.

How to Beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day

The first chapter of Snow Day sees your character becoming part of Cartman’s quest to rid South Park of elves. It involves you heading down to Stark’s Pond alongside the other new kids and attempting to locate Kyle, but you’re met with a lot of resistance. Once you’re able to defeat all of Kyle’s minions, “the Elf King” himself will challenge you to a battle. Here are the tips you need to keep in mind if you’re trying to beat Kyle in Snow Day:

Dodge the Thorns

Kyle’s most useful weapon in Snow Day is thorns. They appear out of the ground and do a fair bit of damage if you’re unable to avoid them. Thankfully, indicators pop up before they’re about to strike, so as long as you make use of the Dodge button, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting out of the way.

Attack From Range

Kyle hits pretty hard if you try to attack from close range, which makes figuring out how to beat him in Snow Day frustrating. It also makes using your Daggers a challenge, so you’re better off using ranged weapons, such as the Bow or Staff. The Staff’s fireballs are pretty effective, and if you have one of the upgrades that increases the number of attacks it’s able to throw at one time, it’s the perfect weapon to deal tons of damage. You may also find success by diving at Kyle from behind with a close-range weapon, but be prepared to move quickly if you want to survive.

Overwhelm Kyle

This will be easier to coordinate if you’re playing with friends, but attacking Kyle from different angles at the same time drains his health pretty quickly. To put it plainly, if all four players in the party are smart about when and how they attack, Kyle won’t last long.

And that’s how to beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day.

South Park: Snow Day is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

