How to Beat Metyr, Mother of Fingers in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

One of the hidden bosses to find in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is Metyr, Mother of Fingers. This beast can be hard to slay, so here’s a look at how the fight will go, and what moves you can make to ensure you stay safe.

Recommended Videos

How To Beat Metyr, Mother of Fingers in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

Ranged players should have an easier time against Metyr as a lot of her phase-one attacks come from close range. That being the case, it is doable as a melee player, but if we had to suggest a weapon it would be the Blasphemous Blade for the weapon art that bridges the gap between ranged and melee.

Phase one of the fight against Metyr, Mother of Fingers will begin with her shooting a laser in your direction. This can easily be rolled with the right timing. Next up are her physical attacks. One of the common things that Metyr will do is slam her head at you. To avoid this wait until you see her lift her head in the air while her torso lowers, at this time roll to the side to avoid the impact and provide an opening to deal damage.

When you see Metyr lift her head and stretch out her arms you will know that a double swipe is coming. First, she will swipe with her right arm then the left. You can roll forward to avoid these and once the combination is over if you’re still close you have a chance to do damage.

If you’re attacking from the side, be careful of the fingers on her body. She is able to crush you with these if you’re too close, and there’s little warning that it’s coming. Just be sure to roll backward if you see her look in your direction. She can also walk sideways to push and deal heavy damage, so if you see her start to do it try to roll in front of her, or run away from her path.

Another attack to watch out for is a sweeping laser coming from her head. This is easy to see coming and you can roll through it to avoid damage. There’s a torso slam and a jumping punch that can both be rolled, but that’s basically it in phase one.

Phase Two

Screenshot via The Escapist

In phase two of the fight against Metyr, Mother of Shadows things get substantially harder. You’ll need to avoid a lot of projectile attacks starting with her transformation that deals damage to a big area around her.

When you see Metyr start to absorb air and the water around start to rush toward her then you need to run as far away as you can as quickly as you can. Once the area has exploded you can rush back in and you may be able to deal some damage before she resets.

One of the other attacks to worry about during this phase is when she creates explosive orbs across the battlefield. You can see this coming when she charges her orb on her back, but avoiding them is fairly easy, and while she’s using the move you can still deal damage.

All of the physical attacks from the last phase are back, but there’s a new dangerous spinning move. When you see Metyr jump into the air and start to spin get ready to roll forward and through to avoid impact. This is a tough one to dodge, so if you’re a shield player then you can get away with blocking instead.

The final and probably most dangerous move in phase two is when Metyr hovers in the air charging the orb on her back. This will begin to fire lasers across the battlefield but you can see them coming. Roll to the side and through when you see them coming, but don’t get too close otherwise you will take damage on the ground below her location.

While it might seem like a lot there are several openings after combinations and abilities have been used where you can do damage.

Last Resorts

If you’re really stuck against Metyr then we suggest using the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes. This will provide an extra hand to deal damage, but most importantly take agro from the creature providing more opportunities to safely do damage.

You can also summon another player to help you but be warned: Doing this will increase the health of the boss, which can make things a little more tricky.

Now that you’ve left victorious you can move on to the rest of the secrets in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy