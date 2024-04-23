How to Beat Nerthus in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Best Strategy

To recruit Mellore, the Willful Magical Girl in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you need to take on a terrifying monster in battle first. Here’s how to beat Nerthus in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, including the best strategy to use.

How to Defeat Nerthus in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you’ll find Nerthus in the northern section of Redthroat Ridge shortly after you meet Mellore, a young girl who’s essentially cosplaying as Sailor Moon. She asks you to help her take down a monster prowling the area. As you approach its home, Nerthus emerges from the sand, and you’re thrust into a tense yet odd battle. “Why’s it odd?” you ask. Because, in classic Magical Girl style, you use magic books to deal a massive amount of damage.

There are two books you can use in battle – the Left Magical Pretty Grimoire and the Right Magical Pretty Grimoire – and if you haven’t guessed by their names, one is on the left-hand side, and one is on the right. If you use one, a cutesy pink and gold hammer will appear and smash that particular Grimoire’s side of the screen. Your job is to predict which side Nerthus will pop out of the ground and whack him on the head with the weapon. If you look closely at the hammer, there’s even a black cat riding on it that resembles Luna from Sailor Moon – as if it couldn’t get any more Magical Girl coded.

Best Strategy to Beat Nerthus – Is There a Grimoire Order?

While using the Magical Pretty Grimoires is optional, I advise trying to use them when you can. Emphasis on trying because Nerthus will appear from the ground on either the left or the right side at random; there’s no set order. I fought him three times by reloading my game and noted the pattern he emerged from the sand each time —all were different.

If you have Iugo in your party, I recommend using him to perform the gimmick, as you don’t really need to use his Taunting Counter move with Nerthus. Usually, Taunting Counter will aggro enemies and then trigger a powerful counterattack when Iugo is attacked, but I found I could go without it here. Just make sure to use everyone else’s Rune-Lens moves when possible, and only use him to activate the Grimoires. It’s a good idea to either bring along many healing items or use Francesca to heal your party, as the boss does a pretty mean swipe attack in the first half, and it doesn’t get any easier in the second.

Halfway through the battle, there will be a small cutscene, and Nerthus will absorb lightning, become more powerful and adding two more moves to his arsenal:

Rockslide : Nerthus will throw a large boulder at a party member, dealing moderate damage.

: Nerthus will throw a large boulder at a party member, dealing moderate damage. Earthquake: Nerthus pounds the ground with its arms multiple times, dealing substantial damage to everyone in this party.

Pro tip: while you can’t directly see Nerthus’ health bar, its name in the top-left of the screen will turn yellow when it’s weakened and red when it’s almost dead.

In this second phase, it’s crucial to beat Nerthus as fast as possible because its Earthquake attack can quickly spell a loss for your team if you don’t have adequate healing—ask me how I know. I highly recommend using the Magical Pretty Grimoires here if you haven’t been and using Nowa and Lian’s Hero Combo as much as possible. It costs 2 SP for them both, but it’s pretty broken, especially if you can pull it off multiple turns in a row.

Rewards for Beating Nerthus in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Once Nerthus has been defeated in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you will receive the following:

320 XP to each alive party member.

1 Rune of Earth.

1,080 Baqua.

Mellore, the Willful Magical Girl, will also finally agree to join your team. Now, you can take the power of an adorable superheroine with you on your travels around Allraan – in the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

