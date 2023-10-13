How to Beat the Pieta Boss in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

If I had to compare the Pieta boss fight in Lords of the Fallen to the FromSoftware catalog, she’d stand next to Father Gascoigne from Bloodborne. Like the crazed werewolf-transforming hunter, Pieta is a benchmark for early players to test what they’ve learned hours into Lords of the Fallen. She also provides a good glimpse into the mechanical breath of bosses and how they can react. From her holy illusions to the air dive bombs across the arena, Pieta will demand you to learn her movements if you want to succeed. Before discussing her attack patterns and abilities, players who struggle with challenging bosses in Soulslikes can summon a friend at a Vestige or an NPC companion near the boss room to have a better chance at beating Pieta. However, if you’re considering battling her solo, there are more than a few things you need to worry about during the fight. Here’s a guide to beating the Pieta boss in Lords of the Fallen.

How to Beat Pieta in Lords of the Fallen

For one, Pieta in Lords of the Fallen has the standard one-two-three swing combo, but the last attack could be a delayed strike or chain into a piercing stab or ground-smashing attack. Depending on how you’ve allocated your stats, one attack could shave off a large chunk of your health. Squisher builds based on ranged gameplay should be very careful once within her range of attack. Dodging her attacks will be your best bet. Familiarize yourself with the cadence of her strikes, but don’t be afraid to block.

At times, Pieta will pull back to summon a holy illusion of herself to attack you. She can also shoot a bolt of light or send out a line of light spears on the ground. Besides the illusion, you could outrun the other attacks. However, keep an eye on Pieta because she can swoop in to close the distance with an attack.

Beating Pieta the old-fashioned way in Lords of the Fallen through dodges and getting in one or two hits in between is a solid plan. If you have a weapon that deals great posture damage, such as a long sword, you can occasionally use strong charged attacks to knock her off-balance.

Eventually, you will damage Pieta enough to trigger her second phase. She will grow wings to dive bomb down the middle of the arena, making light spears on the ground. Stay off to the sides at this point. Once she comes close again, her moveset will have changed a bit since she’s flying, but not too much from her first phase.

Although, her light abilities have gotten much stronger or duplicated. You’ll need to dodge more often and stay on your toes. When she’s closer to dying, she will summon illusions that will dive bomb across the arena like she did before. Pay close attention to where they’re heading to find a safe spot to stand. You’re likely to die if you get hit by one of them.

Take the time to understand how Pieta fights in Lords of the Fallen based on her animations. The more you know, the better you can react, which in turn gives you room to attack her. The boss fight is a mechanical dance, and you can master it as long as you pay attention. And that’s how you’ll beat the Pieta boss in Lords of the Fallen.

