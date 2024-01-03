Now that Gaston is in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it makes sense that he’d have players bend over backward to make him happy. Here’s how to beat the Center of Attention quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cleaning Up the Lodge

To kick off this particularly lengthy quest, you’ll need to reach Friendship Level 2 with Gaston, after which he’ll confide in you that he really needs some help. Having been stuck in a desert for quite a while, he wants to refurbish his glorious hunting cabin, but unfortunately, the job is too big for him alone. Thus, you’ll need to go out of your way to get him back to his usual vain self.

The first step is to simply give his abode a generous clean. Upon entering it, you’ll no doubt see the many piles of sand that have accumulated across the floor. Start by using your Royal Shovel to get rid of them before running over to Gaston’s portrait, hanging in a disheveled manner on the far wall. Use the Royal Hourglass to repair it, and the villainous hunter will thank you, initiating the next chapter of the quest.

Related: How to Get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Trade Gems With Scrooge

This step in the quest will be made easier or harder depending on how much you like to horde all of your items. The next step sees Gaston tasking players to trade some precious gems with Scrooge McDuck so that he can afford some of the merchant’s pricier pieces of furniture. To do this, you’ll need to track down Alexandrite, Jade, and Spinel. You only need one of each, and from what I can tell, they needn’t be shiny. The first gem can usually be found in The Wastes, while Jade can be mined in Ancient’s Landing and Spinel in The Promenade. Once you’ve acquired your gems, give them to Scrooge, and he’ll hand over Gastonian Furniture and Gaston’s Antler Chair!

Fixing the Lodge

Unfortunately, the Gaston’s Lodge still needs a good amount of work, especially on the exterior. Scrooge tasks the player with gathering up more materials to initiate repairs on the outside, so you’ll either need to gather the necessary resources or simply grab them from your storage. In total, you’ll have to find 15 Copper, 15 Tropical Wood, and 10 Oasis Glass. With all of these items in tow, track down Gaston and make your way back to his Lodge. Use the Scrooge sign to rebuild the structure, initiating the next part of Center of Attention.

Tracking Down the Freezer of Infinite Meat

There’s not much game to hunt in Dreamlight Valley, so Gaston instead plans on making a living by simply selling meat out of a magical freezer. Of course, he doesn’t actually have this contraption, so you’ll need to hunt it down. Using the Royal Hourglass, you’ll have to find three fragments of the Freezer of Infinite Meat, which can be picked up in various places around the map. The first is found in the Lower Grasslands, the second in the Upper Grasslands, and the third in The Grove. With every component in your inventory, use a Timebending Table to reforge the freezer and head back to Gaston. When he’s done thanking you, use the Scrooge McDuck sign to rebuild the stall that stands outside the Lodge. Nearly there!

Related: Where to Find Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking With Meat

To celebrate the re-opening of the Lodge, Gaston wants to hold a massive party, but while he’s excellent at hunting for meat, he’s terrible at cooking it. So, you’ll need to present a collection of meaty dishes for the gathering’s attendees. You’ll have to make four dishes with either Venison, Pork, or Poultry, and each one will have to be at least two stars. You might have to mix and match to create something special, but some of the easiest new meals include Ramen and Schnitzel, the former of which requires Pork, Wheat, and Egg, while the latter needs Poultry, Wheat, and Canola. You can also make Ajiaco, which consists of Poultry, Corn, and Potato, or Baked Beans, which are just Pork and Beans. With your dishes cooked, hand them over to Gaston.

Entertain Gaston’s Guests

Finally, to cap off the quest, you’ll need to mingle at Gaston’s party. He wants to know if everyone is having a good time, so you’ll have to chat with some of the guests to see if they’re having a good time. Specifically, you’ll need to chat with Remy, Scrooge, and Rapunzel. For whatever reason, you’d think he’d be trying to impress Belle, but maybe he’s learned his lesson. Once you’ve spoken with those three characters, check in one last time with Gaston to wrap up Center of Attention in Disney Dreamlight Valley.