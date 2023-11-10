The Dreadnaught is the second ‘Hard’ level boss that you’ll come across in Warcraft Rumble. The Dreadnaught is in fact a giant ship that fires off bombardments as you fight your way through to damage it. In this guide we’ll be covering the best way to deal with the Dreadnaught.

How to Beat the Dreadnaught in Warcraft Rumble

The Dreadnaught can really set you back when you’re having to fight off it’s units while it is also firing off cannon balls at your own units. The best way to take on this boss is to try and dominate one lane. Its cannon fire drifts around the map, so concentrating your forces will actually get you hit less often. I found the inside lane on the right to be the most effective.

You’ll want to send your gold miners up the left lane to get the most gold possible. If you have some gold to spare on a unit to escort them, even better. The rest of your forces you’ll just want to have pushing down the right lane until you gain control of the tower. Once you’ve got that, you’ll be in a prime position to spam your units on this tower right next to the Dreadnaught itself.

While you’ll still have to deal with plenty of enemy units, your close proximity to the boss will let you get tons of damage out. Each time you spawn in a wave you’ll be able to wear down the Dreadnaught and its units until it crumbles under the pressure of your onslaught.

That’s how you can take down the Dreadnaught boss in Warcraft Rumble. Dominate the right lane and take the tower and you’ll quickly have this boss at your mercy.

