With 19 different kinds of monsters between you and your mission, R.E.P.O. keeps players on their toes. Each with a specific set of skills and attacks, these monsters will end your level early if you don’t react quickly. One enemy is the Eye Monster, the Peeper. Here’s how to beat the Peeper in R.E.P.O.

Recommended Videos

How to beat the Eye Monster (Peeper) in R.E.P.O.

This ceiling-dwelling enemy is hard to spot, and it will almost definitely see you before you see it. Spawning in random locations on the map, the Peeper is a giant eyeball that stays closed until a player enters its vicinity.

Image via The Escapist

Once it knows you’re there, the eye monster will open up and draw your sight straight to it. It locks your gaze with it’s, and makes you unable to look away, dealing two points of damage to your HP every second the connection remains. While the damage a Peeper delivers isn’t often going to be a problem — this monster being in the lowest tier with regard to danger — it can be incredibly disorientating when it has you in its sights.

While your gaze is firmly in a Peeper’s grasp, your POV is zoomed in on the eyeball — making it hard to manoeuvre around your surroundings and, in the worst-case scenario, sprint away from another enemy.

A player should always be aware that a Peeper can spawn anywhere in any location and, if possible, keep a clear path in mind where they can back up or move to. The best thing you can do is walk around a corner or through a door. Shutting the door will be tough but doable. If you have a teammate with you, having them slam that door shut for you is even easier, cutting off the Peeper’s gaze. It’s important to keep moving and not panic.

Image via The Escapist

Ultimately, the only way to kill a Peeper is to use the ‘Gun’, which can be purchased at the Service Station for around $47K — it’s worth noting that it can take a few shots to take this eye monster down. Although it might be hard to use the gun while trapped by the Peeper, it is doable if you stay calm. However, like everything else in R.E.P.O., having the help of another player makes things a lot easier.

Now you know how to tackle a Peeper, check out our other guides to help keep you safe in R.E.P.O.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy