How To Beat the Ravenous Hunter Boss in Once Human

Tackling the Ravenous Hunter in Once Human is like getting tossed into a blender with a beast that combines a minigun, rockets, and acid in one terrifying package. This Level 10 Rift Entity isn’t your average baddie, but with the right preparation and approach, you can easily beat it.

Recommended Videos

How To Defeat the Ravenous Hunter Boss in Once Human

Preparing for the Battle

Before entering the battle, ensure you’re properly equipped. A sniper rifle-focused loadout is ideal due to its high damage and range, and the SN700 – Gulped Lore is perfect for dealing significant damage from a distance. Complement this with a reliable secondary weapon, such as the DE.50 pistol, for close-range encounters.

Don’t neglect your healing items. Stock up on Activators to restore health, and bring combat Deviants like the Zeno Purifier or the Butterfly Deviant for additional firepower. Ensure your character is at least level 8 since you’re about to face a level 10 boss.

Phase 1: The Minigun Mayhem

As the battle begins, the Ravenous Hunter kicks things off with a roar. This is your cue to unleash some initial damage by aiming for its head, the primary weak spot that ensures critical hits. Quickly find cover because the Hunter’s minigun isn’t just for show – it’ll mow you down in seconds if you’re caught in the open.

The minigun’s attack is relentless until it overheats. Once it does, seize the opportunity to counterattack and focus on its weak points. Aim for the head for consistent critical damage and target the right arm. If you manage to sever the arm, the minigun drops and you can use it against the Hunter.

After you chip away one-third of its health, the Ravenous Hunter in Once Human becomes invulnerable and teleports away, leaving you to deal with rocket barrages from a distance. Your mission? Destroy the two Spawners that have appeared. These devices summon Gnawers, so take them out quickly while using the surrounding structures as cover.

Phase 2: Rocket Rampage

In phase two, the Hunter returns to the battlefield, and you’ll have a small window to deal extra damage. It’s similar to the first phase, but now the Once Human boss will be more aggressive. There are explosive barrels scattered around the arena, which you can use to inflict damage on the boss without wasting ammo.

The Hunter’s minigun still poses a threat, but the real danger is from the incoming rockets. Your best option is to duck behind cover and wait for the weapon to overheat before striking back. Focus on its weak spots for maximum damage, particularly the right arm.

Once its health drops to two-thirds, it teleports away again, and you’re back to dealing with Spawners and rocket barrages. Use this time to destroy the Spawners and make sure to dodge the rockets by watching for the red markers on the ground indicating impact zones.

Phase 3: Acid and Rocket Fury

Phase three ramps up the challenge significantly. The Ravenous Hunter changes its strategy in Once Human, using a rocket launcher with a variety of attacks designed to keep you constantly alert. Here are some of the attacks and how you can avoid them:

Missile Cluster

The Hunter points its rocket launcher skyward, charging it up before releasing a barrage of homing missiles that chase you around the arena. The best strategy is to find cover quickly or run perpendicular to the attack path to dodge these missiles. If you find yourself in the open, execute a dive roll to evade.

Artillery Strike

This attack is similar in animation to the Missile Cluster, but it’s far deadlier. The Hunter fires rockets high into the air, and they come crashing down like an artillery barrage. You’ll see red circles on the ground, indicating where these rockets will land. Keep moving, and don’t stay behind cover for too long, as the blasts can bypass your defenses.

Acid Attack

Watch for the Hunter biting its left arm – a clear tell that an acid attack is coming. It spits out blobs of acid that create damaging pools on the ground. Avoid these at all costs because stepping on them deals significant damage over time. As the acid lingers, it can control the battlefield, so plan your movements carefully.

Homing Missile

This attack is similar to the Missile Cluster but involves a single rocket. It requires you to take cover or roll out of the way to dodge. The missile locks onto you, so staying mobile is key.

Each of these attacks leaves a brief window of vulnerability where you can counterattack. During these moments, focus your fire on its head and the yellow slime-covered areas for maximum damage. If you sever the Hunter’s arm during earlier phases, grab its minigun to add to your arsenal, though it will slow you down considerably.

Rewards for Beating the Ravenous Hunter in Once Human

Defeating the Ravenous Hunter in Once Human will reward you with several valuable items, including:

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy