How To Beat the Yellow Wind Sage in Black Myth: Wukong

When you reach the end of Chapter 2 in Black Myth: Wukong, the Yellow Wind Sage shows up to completely change the pace of the game. In my guide, I will outline the moves you need to watch out for in this fight and how you can earn a victory.

Yellow Wind Sage Attacks and Tips in Black Myth: Wukong

The Yellow Wind Sage has three semi-phases that change his attacks as you progress in the fight. Phase one is the easiest by far and is based on dodging staff attacks. Most of the staff swings are done in a series of three or four, which are then followed by a slam on a delayed swing. Stick to the back of the boss and wait to evade until that final swing connects. If you move too far away, the boss will use ranged attacks, but those are also easy to evade.

After some damage is dealt, the Yellow Wind Sage will disappear and a sand-based apparition will appear. This apparition attacks three times using a single swipe or a small series of combos. You can learn the timing of each attack or you can use the Cloud Step like I did. Each time I used Cloud Step, I was able to wait long enough for the boss to appear, allowing me to stay safe and get free damage.

When this apparition phase ends, the fight difficulty gets much tougher. The arena will have a cyclone of sand around it and the boss will start doing a series of dash attacks between the normal staff attacks. After the dash attacks come to an end, he can also do a kick that deals massive amounts of damage.

Even as the boss starts to run out of moves, he will stop moving as he summons a giant sand beetle that falls from the sky. This needs to be dodge or else you will take a massive amount of damage, but it’s also a chance to get a combo in. Keep up the dance until the second sand apparition appears.

In the final phase of the fight, the boss grabs the statue’s head again while summoning numerous cyclones around the arena. This part is incredibly frustrating and I was sucked up by one of the twisters numerous times. I recommend retaining your transformations and Immobilize for this last part to put the boss down as fast as possible. Otherwise, you will have some awful mechanics to deal with.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.

