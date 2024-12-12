How To Break Into the Bank Vault & Steal a Sack o Cash in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

If you yearn for civilization and don’t want to worry about where your next meal comes from, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is for you. It allows you to enter a LEGO city and start a life. Here’s how to break into the bank vault in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

How To Enter the Bank Vault in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

As soon as you load up Brick Life, you’ll be in the middle of a bustling city. It’s up to you what you want to do, but if you want a little bit of a headstart, heading to Vaulted Value Propositions and robbing the bank vault is the way to go. There are a few steps to complete before the cash is yours, though.

For starters, you have to find the secret entrance to the vault. If you enter Vaulted Value Propositions from the front entrance, head to the staircase on the left and keep going up until you reach Midas’ office. There’s a pillar next to a llama statue on the left side of the room; walk around it until you locate a shoot that prompts you to press a button to “Enter.” It will send your LEGO character down to the vault, where there’s plenty of cash to steal.

How To Steal the Sack o Cash in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Once you’re inside the bank vault in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, there’s a lot to look at, from Grapplers to Chug Jugs. However, your target is the cart in the middle of the room with gold bars and money on it. Walk up to it and interact with it to take a Sack o’ Cash. If there’s nothing there to collect, wait a few minutes, as it’s possible someone else recently pulled off a heist of their own.

The money will go into your account immediately, but you have to get out of the vault before choosing what to do with it. To escape the vault, all you have to do is enter the shoot that dropped you in. After that, you can exit Vaulted Value Propositions and start to plan your next crime in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

And that’s how to break into the bank vault and steal a Sack o’ Cash in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

