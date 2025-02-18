How To Break & Repair a Broken Object in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

The Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 offers players all kinds of rewards, but they’re not easy to earn. There are several challenges to complete, and one of them is causing some major trouble. Here’s how to break and repair a broken object in The Sims 4.

How To Find a Broken Object in The Sims 4

One of the challenges in Week 2 of the Blast from the Past event asks you to raise your Handiness level to 2 or higher. That’s easy enough to complete, but the second part of the task is causing a lot of frustration, as there’s no clear roadmap for it.

The game wants you to repair a broken object, only there’s no way to know whether there’s something broken in your world. So, the best course of action is to break something yourself. There are a couple of ways to go about this, including selecting the “prank” option on an item. However, that takes having a specific Trait, which is something casual players will have to spend extra time learning about. To avoid doing more work, you should just break an item the old-fashioned way: using it again and again.

By adding The Ambassador toilet to your home, you’ll have the cheapest adult version of the item. Of course, cheaper items are more likely to break, and using this particular toilet about a dozen times will cause it to start spraying water everywhere. You can do this yourself or invite people to your home and have them do the work, but in any case, your toilet will now be considered a broken object in The Sims 4.

How To Repair a Broken Object in The Sims 4

As long as you have your Handiness up to level 2, you can go up to a broken object and just select “Repair.” It will take a few seconds, but you will eventually stop the toilet from wasting water and complete the Blast from the Past challenge.

All The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Week 2 Challenges

Repairing a broken object is just one of the quests that you have to complete to finish Week 2 of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4. If you want to learn about all of them, here’s the full list:

Echoes of Time Quests Read the History of Time Travel at a Library Experience the Past by Playing The Sims Archives vol. 2 Study a Historical Display at a Museum Ask an Elder about the Shard Research Shards of Time Search Objects for Shards of Time (3) Show Emit the Shards of Time

Inventing the Past Quests Read Theoretical Electronics at a Library Collect Plathinum Collect Ironyum Repair Something while Handiness Level 2 or Higher Exercise Your Mind while Level 2 or Higher in Logic Obtain an Electronic Upgrade Part Build the Time Travel Component



And that’s how to break and repair a broken object in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

