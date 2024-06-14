How to Break the Glowing Blue Cracked Statues in Elden Ring

You may have noticed that Elden Ring has glowing blue cracked statues scattered around the map that can clearly be broken. Here’s how you can break the statues for some extra loot as you explore the Lands Between.

Recommended Videos

How to Break the Glowing Statues in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

If you want to break these statues, you’ll need to lure the largest enemy in the area and get them to hit the glowing blue statues to break them open. Any time you find one of these statues, there is a guarantee that a massive enemy is in the area. They could be one of the standard giants, one of the pizza cutter machines, or one of the Fell Twin-like beasts. Either way, there is always one giant enemy that has the strength to break some stone. They might even be stronger than our best strength builds. Without them, there is no way to crack the loot open.

Not every attack that one of the larger enemies throws will have the power to break the glowing blue statues. You need to keep getting them to swing at you with heavy attacks until the statue takes a full-powered hit. If you find a statue surrounded by giants, then pulling this off is surprisingly easy because nearly every attack will work. But smaller enemies that are still considered “large” can take more precision and time before they break the statue. Remember that if you kill the large enemy in the process, you need to reset.

Related: How to Get to the Rold Route in Elden Ring

You’ll know when you’re successful because the blue light disappears and the loot from the glowing statue will be on display. Then you can kill the annoying giants that have been chasing you and be on your way to the next area. Just keep in mind that they are still your friends when the next statue appears.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy