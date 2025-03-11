How to Brew Coffee in Wanderstop

In Ivy Road and Annapurna Interactive’s Wanderstop, players learn to manage a cozy tea shop in a magical forest as Alta, an exhausted fighter whose mind and body are finally forcing her to prioritize rest and recovery. The forest and tea shop attract a wide customer base, all of whom have different requests—including coffee, which isn’t a standard offering. Here’s how to unlock and brew coffee in Wanderstop.

Which Customers Want Coffee in Wanderstop?

(Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

In Wanderstop‘s fourth cycle, a beautiful, humanoid bird arrives at the shop and requests a very refined cup of tea. Shortly after Alta serves it to her, a series of businessmen arrive: Jerry, Larry, and Terry. They all wear suits and ties and carry nondescript briefcases, and they all have the same destination: the boardroom, where they need to make a presentation.

Alta is quick to inform these men (whom she can’t tell apart) that they’re way off-course, but when she offers them tea, they refuse because they only drink coffee. Rather than leaving when they discover the shop doesn’t carry coffee, they decide to stick around until coffee becomes unavailable.

According to Boro, who owns the tea shop, coffee has never grown in this forest. At first, it seems like Alta may never be able to serve the businessmen, which frustrates her. Then, an interdimensional figure named Zenith arrives, hot on the businessmen’s trail, and they change everything.

Zenith loves the businessmen. They find these men absolutely fascinating and delightful, which Alta doesn’t understand. But unlike the men, when Alta offers Zenith a cup of tea, Zenith agrees to try it. Their only comparison point for “ingredients brewed with hot water” is coffee, so tea is a brand-new discovery.

How to Unlock Coffee Beans in Wanderstop

(Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

Make Zenith a cup of tea with something valuable in it. This doesn’t have to be a fruit. It could be a book, a trinket, a pot, a mug, an entire small plant (just throw the whole pot in the tea maker), or even a photograph. After tasting the tea, Zenith inquires about the difference between coffee and tea and what would be required to brew the former for their beloved businessmen. Alta’s answer—”coffee beans”—is a revelation for Zenith.

Zenith channels the Infinite Path to bring coffee beans to the forest, allowing them to grow in the clearing for the first time. They put instructions for harvesting and brewing the beans in Alta’s Field Guide.

How to Harvest and Brew Coffee in Wanderstop

Coffee beans grow wild in the clearing after Zenith summons them, and they respawn randomly. Harvest them the same way that you harvest fruits and seeds or pick up objects. You can store them in your ingredients pocket if you have room, or carry one at a time in your hand. They can also be placed on shelves, tables, floors, or the ground outside.

Coffee beans are covered in dirt, so they have to be cleaned before they can be brewed. Place them in the dishwasher and wait for them to be dropped off by the dish trains in the tea room.

Pour water into the tea maker and heat the water (or don’t, depending on the order), then kick the gear to pour the water into the infuser. Coffee only requires one bean to brew, though customers may order it with additional beans or other ingredients. Kick the gear to pour the brew into the kettle below and then decant it into mugs to serve to customers, Boro, or Alta herself.

Not only will having coffee satisfy the businessmen, but it will delight Zenith and offer another option for other customers. Even Boro is willing to try it, though he admits he’s not much of a fan.

That’s how you unlock, harvest and brew coffee in Wanderstop.

Wanderstop is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

