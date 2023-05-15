Are you sick of drowning in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Then why not take to the water in something a little fancier than just your pants? You can construct a vehicle that will take you across lakes and rivers in no time at all. So if you want to know how to build a propeller boat in Tears of the Kingdom, here are the steps to take.

What to Do to Build a Propeller Boat in Tears of the Kingdom

In theory, all you need to build a propeller boat is a piece of wood, a steering stick, and a Zonai Fan. In practice, that’s not quite enough — as I discovered when my propeller boat started sinking.

The fan is quite heavy, so the wood you use as the body of the boat has to be one of the big door-sized pieces.

So, use Ultrahand to pick up a large piece of wood and place it near the shoreline of a body of water. Then attach a fan to the rear (make sure it’s pointing the right way) and add a steering stick to the body of the boat.

Where Do You Get the Components for a Propeller Boat?

You can find these components all over the world, though the snag is that you can’t put a Zonai Fan or Zonai Steering Stick in your pocket. What I’d recommend you do is go to a Zonai Device Dispenser and get the appropriate capsules.

There’s a device dispenser situated between Hudson Construction Site and Tarrey Town, by the lower rail car stop, that has these items. Wherever you’ve got them from, when you’ve made your propeller boat, use Ultrahand to place it into the water.

Then jump and and use the steering stick, which will, in turn, activate the fan. Now you can race around the lake or whatever body of water you’re near —as long as you’ve got charge left.

That is everything you need to know about how to build a propeller boat in Tears of the Kingdom.