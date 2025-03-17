There are a variety of things to build on your farm in Fields of Mistria. However, sooner or later you may find yourself needing more space for your crops and animals. Thankfully, an expansion feature has been added to the game which solves that very problem. If you want to know how it works, here’s a guide for how to build the farm expansion in Fields of Mistria.

How to Unlock Farm Expansion in Fields of Mistria

The Farm Expansion, added as part of the game’s v0.13.0 update, allows players to greatly increase the overall space of their farm. It expands the width of the farm across the river on the right to an additional piece of land, where you can build more structures and crop spaces.

You can find and purchase the Farm Expansion option at the Carpenter’s Shop in the Eastern Road area. You can technically buy it as early as your first year after settling in town, but it also has significant progress requirements.

To be able to buy the Farm Expansion, you must first help the town reach Rank 55 by earning enough Renown points. Then, to acquire some of the materials needed for the expansion, you also need to complete the Stone Refinery repair quest. However, you also need Rank 55 to unlock this quest, so it all works in tandem.

Once you fulfill those initial requirements, you’ll then need to focus on gathering all the required materials for the expansion. It’s one of the largest investments in the game, so prepare for a grind.

How to Build Farm Expansion in Fields of Mistria

First, pay a visit to the Carpenter’s Shop, which you can find over on the Eastern Road, northeast of Mistria’s town center. From the shop’s main menu, select ‘Farm Expansion’ at the bottom, which will bring up the requirements for the expansion itself.

First, you will need an impressive 40,000 Tesserae to cover the monetary cost of the upgrade. This will undoubtedly take time for you to accrue, so make the most of gathering, farming, and quest completion. Make frequent visits to the Mines, fish whenever possible, turn in anything new to the Museum, etc.

Next, you will need 50 x Refined Stone, another tall order. This requires you to repair the Stone Refinery, which you can’t do until you reach Town Rank 55, and also repair the Inn before that.

Finally, you will need 50 x Hard Wood, which is definitely the easiest part. You can gather Hard Wood as soon as you get a Copper Axe. Once you have one, look for the large tree stumps scattered around your farm and beyond, and these will yield 2 x Hard Wood each. You can also get this material from Balor’s Cart on certain days, or from turning in enough items to the Museum.

Once you have all of the aforementioned materials and money ready, return to the Carpenter’s Shop and ‘Buy’ the expansion. As depicted in the example image, this will expand your farm eastward across the river, with a complimentary bridge to get you across.

That concludes how to build farm expansion in Fields of Mistria. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including how to craft Essence Stones.

