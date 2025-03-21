How To Camp in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Early on in your adventure through the Ligneus Region with Yumia and friends, you’ll unlock the ability to make a camp to talk to your companions. However, it’s confusing as to where and when you can build one. Here’s how to camp in Atelier Yumia.

How to Craft a Camping Set in Atelier Yumia

You unlock the ability to craft Camping Sets through Simple Synthesis after clearing the manabound Dux Lighthouse. This is the first manabound area Yumia will clear during the story; after building a base on the revealed land, head back to the Ligneus Survey Base and speak with Erhard to unlock camping.

A Camping Set requires the following materials to craft:

5% Energy

3 Wood

2 Water

5 Fiber

2 Charcoal

All of these materials can be readily found around the Ligneus Survey Base. While you can get Water from wells spread throughout the region, you can also find Water by picking plants along the shore of rivers, which also grants fiber, and Charcoal comes as a byproduct of whacking ore.

With the materials in hand, open up the Simple Synthesis menu and make sure you have a 4×4 space available before you craft a Camping Set. If you do not, your Camping Set will be sent to your stash back at the Atelier/one of your bases.

Where to Camp in Atelier Yumia

Camping Set in hand, you can camp anywhere there’s an open space of land. This means you cannot camp along narrow cliffs or in dense forests; you have to seek out a somewhat open space. There’s quite a lot of campsites where you can build a little base for yourself – such as the River Campsite near Ligenus Survey Base – and these too work as places you can camp.

If you have a Camping Set in your Exploration Bag, you can pull up the radial menu to see whether or not the Camping option in the bottom right corner is highlighted or not. If it’s greyed out, you cannot camp in that spot.

What to Do While Camping in Atelier Yumia

Camping is the only time you can cook the food you find while out exploring; as such, it’s important to find a place to rest up before taking on a boss or heading into a manabound area – especially on higher difficulties.

Furthermore, your companions will have some unique dialogue that – while not important to the story – will allow you to get to know them much better.

And that’s all you need to know to camp in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

