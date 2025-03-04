How to Capture and Beat Doshaguma/Alpha Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds

Although monsters generally prefer to stay in the wild, they sometimes attack villages. In Monster Hunter Wilds, you will need to deal with a rampaging Alpha Doshaguma.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Wilds Doshaguma/Alpha Doshaguma Boss Fight Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Known Habitats – Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, and Ruins of Wyveria

Breakable Parts – Tail and Forelegs

Recommended Elemental Attack – Fire and Lightning

Effective Status Effects Poison (2x) Sleep (2x) Paralysis (2x) Blastblight (2x) Stun (2x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Flash Pod Shock Trap Pitfall Trap



Use Flash Pod

Doshaguma is a very agile monster despite its massive size. It can easily jump and dash around the arena, making it difficult to hit, especially for melee weapon users. One way to temporarily stun the creature is to use a Flash Pod, which will blind the monster for several seconds, giving you a chance to attack or even climb onto its back.

Attack the Legs

The best spots to attack are Doshaguma’s legs. The forelegs have a 3-star weakness, making them quite susceptible to damage. The back legs only have a 2-star weakness, so they are not the best choice. Another great target is the head, as it also has a 3-star weakness. Although you won’t deal as much damage, targeting its tail is also an option since it can break and provide extra monster parts.

Use Fire and Lightning

The best elements to use during the Doshaguma fight in Monster Hunter Wilds are fire and lightning. Players who use bowguns are recommended to bring Flaming and Thunder ammo. You can also equip your weapon with decorations that grant fire skills. If you use fire, the best spots to attack are the head and torso. On the other hand, you must attack the monster’s head if you use lightning attacks.

Beware of Blastblight

Besides dealing physical damage, Doshaguma can also inflict Blastblight. This status ailment will eventually cause you to explode if the gauge becomes full or you take a heavy attack. You can cure this ailment by using a Nulberry or Deodorant. Another method you can try is dodge-rolling up to three times to remove the status effect.

Use Traps

Although you may just want to bash the monster until it dies, you need to pay attention to the environment. The area where Doshaguma roams usually contains various natural traps that you can use to hinder it. Note that you need to sheath your weapon before using your slinger. Make sure the monster is directly under the trap before you spring it.

Related: Monster Hunter Wilds Weapon Tier List (Best Weapons to Use)

How to Capture Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides killing the monster, you can also try to capture Doshaguma alive in Monster Hunter Wilds. To do this, you need to weaken the monster and reduce its HP to 20 percent or less. Once it’s almost dying, place a Shock or Pitfall Trap nearby. Then, you must lead the monster so it will step on the trap. If it doesn’t target you, use Luring Ammo to draw its attention or lay down meat as bait. After it gets caught, immediately shoot a tranquilizer. You may need to use several to ensure it falls asleep.

That’s everything you need to know about hunting and capturing Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds. Before facing this monster, remember to eat a hearty meal to gain food buffs.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy