How to Capture and Beat The Black Flame/Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds

The apex predator of the Oilwell Basin region in Monster Hunter Wilds is an ancient monster called the Black Flame, or Nu Udra. You must take down this beast to ensure it doesn’t threaten the village.

Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Boss Fight Guide

Known Habitats – Oilwell Basin

Breakable Parts – Head and Arm

Recommended Elemental Attack – Water

Effective Status Effects Poison (2x) Sleep (2x) Paralysis (1x) Blastblight (1x) Stun (2x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Pitfall Trap Shock Trap



Attack the Tentacles

Nu Udra is a tough monster to beat in Monster Hunter Wilds. Thanks to its massive tentacles, it has a wide reach, making dodging quite difficult. However, they are also the closest limbs that melee weapon users can reach. You can sever its arms to get extra materials, but be careful—these limbs are also powerful weapons.

Aim for the Mouth

Players who use ranged weapons have more options to choose from. However, the best spot to attack is the mouth. Finding it can be difficult since Nu Udra’s skin is almost completely pitch black.

Attacking the mouth is still recommended, though, as it has a 4-star weakness. Another viable spot to attack is the head. Unfortunately, it only has a 3-star weakness to ammo damage, but it’s still a great location to hit for blunt and cut damage.

Use Watermoss

As you’ve probably noticed, Nu Udra has a fire affinity in Monster Hunter Wilds. Besides attacking you with its limbs, it can also use fire attacks. At one point, the boss will even set itself on fire, making it dangerous to approach due to the Fireblight debuff. Shooting Watermoss at the creature is highly recommended so you can safely attack without getting the status ailment.

Wear Fire Resistant Gear

If you’re struggling in this fight, it’s highly recommended to use gear with fire resistance. I recommend the Quematrice armor set since it has the Fire Resistance skill.

You can also equip decorations that reduce elemental damage. The Fire Res Jewel is great for reducing fire damage, but you can also use the Stream Jewel to increase your damage with its Water Attack skill.

Beware of Grab Attacks

Nu Udra has many dangerous moves in Monster Hunter Wilds, but the most threatening one is its grab attack. If you’re too close, the monster may try to capture you with its tentacles. After a short pause, it will then shoot a stream of burning fire at your face. During the pause, you need to use a knife to break free, or you can try attacking its weak spot with a Slinger.

How to Capture Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you want to capture Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to prepare either a Pitfall or Shock Trap. However, you can’t place it right away. First, you must weaken the monster by attacking it until it’s nearly dead. Look for a skull icon next to the boss icon to know when it’s time to set the trap.

You can also try using meat as bait to lure the boss in, but simply running behind the trap while it’s targeting you works as well. Once it’s caught, immediately use a Tranquilizer to put it to sleep. You have, at most, five seconds before the monster breaks free.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating and capturing Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds. Fighting this monster alone is quite challenging, so don’t hesitate to use multiplayer to take it down.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

