How to Capture and Beat Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds

While investigating Wyveria in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will stumble upon several monsters, including Xu Wu. Although not as challenging as Nu Udra, this creature is still fast and dangerous.

Monster Hunter Wilds Xu Wu Boss Fight Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Known Habitats – Wyveria

Breakable Parts – Head, Mouth, and Arm

Recommended Elemental Attack – Ice

Effective Status Effects Poison (3x) Sleep (1x) Paralysis (2x) Blastblight (2x) Stun (2x) Exhaust (2x)

Effective Items Pitfall Trap Shock Trap



Keep Your Guard Up

Xu Wu is a very agile boss in Monster Hunter Wilds. Fighting it is even more frustrating since reading its movements is rather difficult due to its shape. Like Nu Udra, it has black skin, making it hard to identify its front side. Besides having to deal with its multiple arms, the monster also sometimes slips into the walls and disappears for a short time. It will usually reappear on the ceiling and try to land on you from above. Luckily, it can only do this in its nest, so make sure you’re extra careful when fighting in this area.

Use Ice Attacks

Xu Wu is weak against the Ice element in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can try using Ice ammo, but if you’re using a melee weapon, you should equip gear that can inflict elemental damage. I also recommend attaching a Frost Jewel decoration to your equipment to gain the Ice Attack skill. Having a Frost Pod is also a good idea since you can use it to deal minor Ice damage.

Avoid the Grab Attack

Besides using its tentacles and diving around, Xu Wu also has a grab attack in Monster Hunter Wilds. If you get caught, you won’t be able to use your regular weapons. Luckily, you have about two seconds to escape. The best option is to use your slinger to break free, with Frost Pods being especially effective against this monster.

Attack Xu Wu’s Mouth

Xu Wu’s weakest point is its mouth, but the problem is that it’s located underneath its body. You will generally only see it when the monster dives toward you. If you manage to land a powerful attack during this moment, you can inflict significant damage. You may even break its mouth, which will grant you Xu Wu’s fang.

If you can’t attack its mouth, another great spot to target is the monster’s head. This area has a 4-star weakness to blunt and cut damage and a 3-star weakness to ammo damage.

Use Poison

Xu Wu has a 3-star weakness to Poison, so you can try inflicting this status ailment on the monster. Using a bow is especially useful since this weapon can have Poison Coating to apply the effect. You can also try inflicting other status ailments, but avoid using Sleep, as it is not very effective against this monster.

How To Capture Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

After lowering the boss’s health to 20 percent, you have a chance to place a trap. I suggest using either a Pitfall Trap or a Shock Trap to capture this beast. Throwing in some meat as bait is also useful, but you can also use yourself as bait to lure the monster in. After that, you need to shoot a tranquilizer at Xu Wu to prevent it from escaping. Note that you only have a few seconds to do this, or the creature will break free from the trap.

That’s everything you need to know about hunting and capturing Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds. This creature is extremely agile, so make sure to keep an eye on your stamina bar.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

