Slaying monsters is fun and all, but every now and then you gotta actually catch them if you want to get all their parts. Here’s how to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Capturing Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

The process is simple in Monster Hunter Wilds. All you have to do is hurt the monster enough until it’s weak, then trap it, then use a Tranq item to catch it. Easy, right?

Whenever a monster is weak, your Palico will let you know. There are other signs as well, such as a little skull appearing over the monster icon on your minimap, and you’ll also notice that the monster will start limping or drooling to show that its HP is low.

Once it’s weak, this is when you’ll want to plant your trap. Use a Shock Trap or a Pitfall Trap and plant it somewhere on the ground, then lure the monster over to it. Once the monster steps over the Trap, it’ll be incapacitated for a few seconds, and that’s your window to throw Tranq Bombs at it. One or two Tranq Bombs should do the trick. You can also craft Tranq Ammo or Tranq Blades, depending on your weapon choice and play style.

Capturing a monster will end the quest, and send you back to Base Camp.

How to Get Traps and Tranq Items

Your Palico will occasionally set Traps for you, but it’s best to just bring your own into the field. There are two types of Traps: Pitfall Traps and Shock Traps. To make a Pitfall Trap, you’ll need a Trap Tool and a Net (either Spiderwebs or Ivy). And to make a Shock Trap, you’ll need a Trap Tool and a Thunderbug Capacitor.

For your Tranq items, you can craft a Tranq Bomb with a Sleep Herb and a Parashroom. Tranq Bombs can then be combined with Throwing Knives or Normal Ammo to craft Tranq Blade and Tranq Ammo respectively.

And that’s how to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

