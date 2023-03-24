Resident Evil 4 remake’s revamped quest system will send you on a number of errands. Some quests ask you to kill a certain enemy. Some quests task you with finding blue medallions. And some want you to find and sell certain items to the Merchant. The Catch Me A Big Fish quest is one of the latter, asking you to find, kill, and sell a fish known as the Lunker Bass. Here’s how to find the quest and locate the fish in question.

The Trickiest Step to the Catch Me A Big Fish Quest is Locating the Request Itself

Locating the quest requires some backtracking. To find the quest, you need to return to the Lakeside Settlement after you acquire the Insignia Key. To the north of the area is a cave locked behind a gate. Use your Insignia Key on the gate. Inside this cave you can find a blue quest note on one of the supports.

This note activates the Catch Me a Big Fish quest, which tasks you with finding the Lunker Bass. It also provides you with a handy photo of its location.

To find the Lunker Bass, you must return to the Lake on the boat. The Lunker Bass is swimming around just north of the Boat House. It can be a bit tricky to spot in the dark, but its size and the splashes it makes should help.

Toss a harpoon in its direction, and you should kill it in one hit. Steer your boat over to the dead fish and pick it up – I hope you have free slots in your inventory!

To complete the quest, take the fish to the nearby Merchant and sell it. Selling it will complete the quest and reward you with four useful Spinels.

And that’s it. That’s how you complete the Catch Me A Big Fish quest in Resident Evil 4 remake.