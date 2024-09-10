Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Catch Greedy Shadows in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 12:25 am

Episode Aigis is a remake of The Answer epilogue in the original Persona 3, and it’s shinier than ever with a few new mechanics. If you’re wondering how to catch those pesky Greedy Shadows in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, here’s what you need to know.

Table of contents

Catching Greedy Shadows in Episode Aigis

Once you get to the second door in the Abyss of Time in Episode Aigis, you’ll be able to start encountering Greedy Shadows. Fuuka will let you know when there’s a Greedy Shadow on the floor, and she’ll ask if you want to catch it. If you say yes, a mini sequence will begin where the party attempts to corner it and fight it.

The thing about Greedy Shadows is that there’s no guaranteed way to catch it, at least early on. During the chase sequence, you’ll have three opportunities to choose to either go left or right, and there’s no way to tell which is the right choice. You’ll just need to wing it and hope you’re right. If you’re lucky, a party member may say that they saw which way it went and just make the choice for you.

Assuming you were lucky enough to catch up to it, you’ll then enter a combat encounter with the Greedy Shadow. These fights are pretty easy, and you’ll be rewarded with a ton of experience and all of the items from the treasure chests on that floor. And you’ll also be able to go straight to the next floor.

Once you hit level 70 with Fuuka, you can also use her Persona ability to track the Greedy Shadow, which lets you bypass all the RNG.

What Happens If You Don’t Catch It?

If you got unlucky and failed to catch the Greedy Shadow, you’ll miss out on the experience points and most of the items. However, you’ll still get some random items as a reward, and you still get teleported to the stairs leading to the next floor.

And that’s everything you need to know about catching Greedy Shadows in Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Persona 3 Reload
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
