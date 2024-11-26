Forgot password
How To Change Classes in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

Jesse Lab
Published: Nov 26, 2024

One of the unique traits of the original Dragon Quest III that carries over to its HD remake Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake is the ability to change your classes. This is an essential mechanic to ensuring you have a strong party, so here’s how you do it.

Where Can I Change Classes In Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake?

If you want to change your class in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, you’ll have to head to a location called the Alltrades Abbey. This is a mandatory location and you’ll visit her after your second encounter with Robin ‘Ood, which is around the 10-hour mark. Here, you’ll want to approach the priest on the altar, who will offer you the ability to change the class of your party members.

All of your party members, with the exception of the Hero, can change their class once they reach level 20. When they do, they will have all of their stats halved and start back at level 1. While this may seem like a complete negative, especially since the Abbey is surrounded by fairly difficult foes, it actually gives player the opportunity for a rapid increase to nearly all of their stats and opens up character growth in a significant way.

When you change your class in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, you’ll retain all of the moves and abilities that you learned in a previous class. That means you’re free to mix and match certain jobs and their skills to make some truly broken combinations, like changing your Thief into a Martial Artist to have a character with insane speed and powerful physical attacks. As far as leveling up is concerned, if you change classes one at a time, it should mitigate the decrease in party efficiency. Once your new character class has reached level 10, made all the easier if you have them equipped with Elevating Shoes, then head back to the Abbey and change another character into your desired class.

Also keep in mind that if you want the best character class in the game, a Sage, the only way you can get them is through changing classes at the Abbey. So head there once you reach level 20 and get ready to reach a whole new level of power!

And that’s how to change classes in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

