How to Change Clothes & Appearance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 20, 2025 12:06 am

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has brought back the open-world formula yet again, and fans who loved the RPG style of progression will find a lot to enjoy here as well. Here’s how to change clothes and appearance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Table of contents

Changing Clothes and Appearance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The clothes that Yasuke and Naoe wear in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is entirely dependent on the gear you have equipped on them. To change their clothes, bring up the menu and go to your gear and inventory, then select their armor slot.

From here, change their armor to any other pieces of clothing you’ve unlocked so far. Their clothing and appearance will immediately change to reflect the new pieces of armor that you’ve equipped on them. Of course, do note that every piece of gear in this game comes with various stats and perks, so keep that in mind when you’re changing things around. You don’t want to prioritize fashion over function to the point where you’re dying to everything around you, after all.

Yasuke and Naoe’s physical appearances can’t be changed, so the best you can do is play around with their gear.

How to Get More Clothes and Outfits

Gear can be found pretty much everywhere in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Your best bet is to loot chests in castles and other strongholds you find in the open-world, and hold down the L2 or LT button to observe your surroundings and look for chests.

Once you unlock the forge and blacksmith, you can also start upgrading existing gear to make them stronger, allowing you to keep up with the game’s challenges.

And that’s everything you need to know about changing your outfit and appearance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Assassins Creed Shadows
