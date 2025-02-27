How to Change Outfit & Appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

Character customization is an important part of any role-playing game, and Monster Hunter Wilds excels on that front. If you’re wondering how to change your character appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Changing Appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds (Hunter and Palico)

First, let’s talk about your character’s physical appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds. This game gives you a pretty in-depth character creator, allowing you to create an avatar that could probably look very close to you in real life.

That being said, if you need to make adjustments midway through the game, you can do that. Once you’ve unlocked the base camp, head over to your tent, and navigate over to the Appearance Menu by pressing L1 or R1. From here, choose the Change Appearance option, and you’ll be able to access the character creator again and adjust how the Hunter and Palico look.

How to Change Outfits and Use Layered Armor

The Layered Armor feature is also unlocked at the very start of Monster Hunter Wilds. Same thing here: go to your tent, go to the Appearance Menu, then choose Equipment Appearance. This will allow you to customize your Hunter’s outfit however you want, though the only caveat is that you’re limited to the Layered Armor items you have unlocked. You cannot choose to transmog your equipped armor with other armor types you’ve forged in the game.

There’s also an option for Palico Equipment Appearance, which allows you to use Layered Armor items for your Palico.

If you’re not a fan of the Layered Armor options, the only way to change your outfit in Monster Hunter Wilds is by forging and equipping new armor. Of course, do note that every piece of equipment comes with different stats, so you don’t want to prioritize fashion over function too much.

Seikret Customization

Finally, there’s also an option for Seikret Customization in the Appearance Menu. This will allow you to change up the Seikret’s skin and feather color, and also fiddle with all sorts of settings like its pattern, decoration type, and even its eye color.

And that’s how to change your outfits and appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy