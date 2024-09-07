Astro Bot is full of delightful references to PlayStation’s past. While there are plenty of bots to collect that reference Sony’s extensive catalog, the best items are the ones that allow you to customize your playable character. Here’s how to change outfits in Astro Bot.

How To Unlock the Changing Room in Astro Bot

To change your outfit in Astro Bot, you’ll need to unlock the Changing Room. The Changing Room is a building that can be constructed on the Crash Site. To add structures to the Crash Site’s beach, players will need to collect Puzzle Pieces. Every 16 Puzzle Pieces unlocks a new structure. However, the structures are built in a set order. The Changing Room is the third structure to be built, meaning players will need to score at least 48 Puzzle Pieces to unlock it.

Getting 48 Puzzle Pieces will take around 2/5 of the game to unlock, assuming players are fairly thorough completionists as they go along. If you take extra care to search for all the collectibles on each level and immediately replay for the ones you miss, it should take between four and six hours to get access to the Changing Room.

How To Unlock and Equip Outfits in Astro Bot

When you get access to the Changing Room in Astro Bot, it may feel a little empty at first. Thankfully, there are several ways to populate it with new outfits. Several outfits are available as pre-order and Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses, so players who have these benefits will likely notice they have a few outfits available right away.

To unlock more outfits in Astro Bot, you’ll need to spend some of your precious coins at the Gacha Lab, where players can try their luck at the gacha machine for 100 coins. There are several types of items available here, including several adorable outfits.

And now that you have some outfits and know where to go to get into them, you can change your outfit in Astro Bot by simply walking up to the mannequin wearing the outfit you want and pressing Square to equip it.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

