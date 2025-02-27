Forgot password
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Change Palico Language in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:00 am

Nothing’s scarier than having your own house cat speak to you in a human language, right? Thankfully you won’t have to deal with that for long if you don’t want to. Here’s how to change your Palico’s language in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Changing Your Palico’s Language in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are two ways to change your Palico’s language in Monster Hunter Wilds: through the game settings, or through the character creator.

Press the Options button to bring up the menu, go to the Game Settings option, then go to the Audio tab. Look for the option that says Palico Language, and you can either change it to Felyne Language or Set Voice Type. Here’s what those options mean:

  • Felyne Language: Your Palico will communicate with you in meows and purrs, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the subtitles to know what it’s saying.
  • Set Voice Type: Your Palico will communicate with you in whatever language your game is in.

Alternatively, you can also go to your tent and access the character creator from the menu. While editing your Palico’s appearance, you can also choose to have it speak in Felyne Language if you want. It’s also possible to change its voice pitch and tone if you’re not a fan of the current one.

This has no bearing on gameplay, so pick whichever one you prefer. While Felyne Language is probably cuter and more immersive, it can be a bit of pain having to pay attention to the subtitles and dialogue whenever it’s trying to tell you something. Having it speak in your own language can be convenient, especially in battle, but we’ll leave all that up to you.

And that’s how to change your Palico language in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds
