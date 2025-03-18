The latest mobile game craze is DC: Dark Legion, which tasks you with saving the DC Universe from the Batman Who Laughs. Thankfully, you have heroes and villains on your side. If you’re looking to switch things up, here’s how to change your World Map character in DC: Dark Legion.

Recommended Videos

Can You Change Your World Map Character in DC: Dark Legion?

When you first jump into DC: Dark Legion, the game provides you with a few Champions. Green Arrow and Wonder Woman are among them, and they help you get a feel for everything the game has to offer, including the World Map. It’s the place you head to when you’re looking to knock out story missions or some of the other battles DC: Dark Legion makes available. However, as you run around the World Map, you’re stuck with the same character every time, which can make the gameplay feel a little stale at times.

At the beginning of the game, Green Arrow is your World Map character, and it makes sense because he’s a major part of the story alongside Wonder Woman and Batman. He moves around the different locations, collecting rewards and initiating battles. The deeper you get into the game, though, the more characters you start to unlock, and you’ll want them to get a chance in the spotlight, too. Unfortunately, DC: Dark Legion doesn’t offer a way to change your World Map character – at least not yet.

Related: All Marvel Rivals Ultimate Voice Lines & What They Mean

The reason for this is that whichever character is running around the World Map has a place in the story, and therefore, they need to be present for dialogue and other things to happen. Fortunately, just because Green Arrow is collecting the rewards doesn’t mean he’s the only one benefiting from them. Whatever you pick up on the World Map is available to all of your characters, so don’t get disappointed when you see that green costume spawn in. You are also able to choose which characters you toss into battle, so if you want Green Arrow to watch from the sidelines, you can make that happen.

And that’s how to change your World Map character in DC: Dark Legion. If you’re looking for more, here’s a tier list that tells you which characters you want to get your hands on in the mobile game.

DC: Dark Legion is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy