How to Collect DNA Samples in MW3 and Warzone

The first event in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is the Critical Countdown, which requires you to collect DNA samples. My guide will outline how you can start picking them up to earn all the rewards.

MW3 Critical Countdown: How to Collect DNA Samples

Kill enemies in MW3 Multiplayer and Zombies, or open caches in Warzone to collect DNA Samples. The easiest way to collect them is easily to run through matches of Modern Warfare Zombies. Each Zombie you kill has a chance to drop a DNA helix and there are hordes to wipe out. When one of the samples appears, you’ll see a blue or orange helix floating over the ground. Simply walk over the sample to pick it up and add it to the event collection.

These samples work the exact same way in MW3 Multiplayer. Just take down enemies or watch out for teammates that get eliminated. Both cases will drop some more DNA Samples on the ground. Meanwhile, Warzone has its own version of the DNA. Instead of making progress with kills, you need to open loot caches. That means nearly any loot box you find on the Warzone map. Any time you crack open a crate, there is a chance for the samples to appear with the rest of the loot. Keep looking for crates as you get closer to the Kar98k unlock as well.

Week 1 of the Critical Countdown event only has two different DNA Samples available to collect. The second and third weeks will bring more variants to collect that lead to new rewards. Those will drop in the same exact way as the initial DNA Sample types like Ade and Cyto. Once you get all the required samples in the three-week period, the FR 5.56 blueprint is yours to claim.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

