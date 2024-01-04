The name of the game in Fortnite is getting the best loot. Whether you’re in Zero Builds or regular Battle Royale, you need solid weapons to outlast your opponents. Here’s how to collect rare or better weapons at a Hot Spot in Fortnite.

What Is a Hot Spot in Fortnite?

Hot Spots have been a staple of Battle Royale since 2019, but they’ve left the game a couple of times, and some gamers may be in need of a refresher. A Hot Spot is a POI on that map that’s been given a little boost in the form of Loot Carriers, which are drones that carry Uncommon or better weapons.

The best way to identify a Hot Spot in Fortnite is to look at the map in the pre-game lobby. Up to three POIs will have a gold tint around their name, revealing that, at least during that game, they will be a Hot Spot full of quality weapons.

How to Collect Rare or Better Weapons at a Hot Spot in Fortnite

The best way to ensure that you get Rare or better weapons in a Hot Spot is to shoot down as many Loot Carriers as possible. They will spawn all over the POI, so landing at a specific spot isn’t crucial, but since there will likely be some competition for the loot, it’s smart to be strategic about where you land.

Once you have your feet on the ground, though, explore the POI and shoot down any drones that you come across. After a few minutes, you should have a good loadout, and you can begin pushing other players around you to ensure that you have your choice of the best loot the Hot Spot has to offer.